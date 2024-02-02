Napoli vs Verona Predictions: Champions should bag three points

We share predictions and betting tips for Napoli’s encounter with Verona on Sunday, including 1.97 odds for a halftime winner.

+

Napoli’s season has not gone to plan. They’re far from defending their Serie A title and were recently beaten by Inter in the Super Italia Coppa.

The Partenopei played out to a paltry goalless draw last weekend against Lazio, losing ground on the likes of Roma and Atalanta.

Napoli vs Verona Betting Tips

For Walter Mazzarri’s men to finish strong and in the European places, they can’t afford any more slip-ups with 17 games left to play.

When they meet Verona at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday evening, the Naples faithful will demand nothing less than three points.

Verona have been somewhat masters of their own demise. They missed a first-half penalty against Frosinone last weekend and paid for it after only managing a 1-1 draw at home.

Marco Baroni must pick up his troops for the 576 km journey south to Naples.

Since the Scudetto holders lost four times at home this season, he will hope his team can grab something from the game on Sunday.

41 years without joy for Verona

Napoli should go into this encounter with some confidence.

The Gli Azzurri have won two of their last five fixtures in all competitions and haven’t lost to Verona at home since January 1983.

They’ve won 16 of 24 head-to-heads in Naples although their most recent win at home was in 2021.

The last three meetings between these two at the Maradona Stadium ended in draws, a result that won’t be viewed in a positive light by the Azzurri fans.

Verona haven’t won an away league fixture since mid-August against Empoli, which has been their only victory on the road this season (L8, D2).

Napoli vs Verona Betting Tip 1: Napoli to win the match @ 1.45 with Supabets

Weakening attacking options

Goals have been hard to come by for Verona this season, especially on their travels.

The Gialloblu have only put the ball in the net on eight occasions on away dates, an average of 0.73 goals per game.

Baroni let go of his two highest goalscorers, Milan Ðurić and Cyril Ngonge, during the winter window, weakening his side’s attacking options.

Even though they’ve added fresh faces such as Elayis Tavşan, it might be a tough back end of the season for the visitors.

Napoli’s defence hasn’t been the best at home but having kept a clean sheet in two of their last three outings, it may prove difficult for Verona to break through.

Napoli vs Verona Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score - NO @ 1.74 with Supabets

A trend of first-half losses

Six of Napoli’s 14 goals at home have come in the first half. They’ve taken the lead in 30% of their league fixtures in their backyard.

Worryingly, Verona have the worst first-half record in the division ahead of this weekend’s matches.

The Gialloblu have been on the losing end after 45 minutes on 11 occasions accounting for 50% of their Serie A matches.

Seven of those have been away from home, a likely outcome on Sunday evening in Naples.