Napoli vs Sporting Braga Predictions and Betting Tips: Italian champions to secure knockout spot

Our football betting expert offers his predictions and betting tips for Napoli’s date with Sporting Braga.

The UEFA Champions League will be a welcome distraction for Napoli where they currently sit in second spot behind Real Madrid in Group C.

The Gli Azzurri have been in a horrible patch of form, losing their last three games in all competitions.

Napoli vs Sporting Braga Betting Tips

Both teams to score @ 1.75 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Victor Osimhen @ 1.79 with Betway

Halftime/ Full-time result - Sporting Braga/ Draw @ 20.00 with Betway

The Scudetto champions will only need to avoid defeat by more than two goals to secure their spot in the next round of the competition.

Sporting Braga can pip Napoli to the post and have the attacking flair to hurt their hosts on Tuesday night.

However, in their previous six away encounters with Italian teams, they’ve won one, drawn one, and lost four.

Os Arcebispos are in better form, winning four of their last five Primeira Liga games. It’s poised to be a fierce battle at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

A repeat of Matchday One

When these two met in Portugal on Matchday One of the Champions League, Napoli came away with a 2-1 victory.

Both teams managed to find the back of the net in that matchup in late September and the same is destined to happen on Tuesday evening.

Napoli will be without Mathias Olivera, Mario Rui and Jens Cajuste, losing some steel in the spine of the team.

Consequently, Braga will find it easy to penetrate the host’s defence, especially with the form of forwards Simon Banza and Alvaro Djalo.

Napoli vs Sporting Braga Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 1.75 with Betway

Osimhen to come good

Victor Osimhen was close to unstoppable last season. Some struggles with injuries have hindered him this term and he hasn’t yet been involved in any goals in his team’s Champions League campaign.

He’s started the last three Serie A games without finding the back of the net and last scored a penalty in October.

However, given the class of the player, it’s a matter of time before he makes the net bulge again.

Tuesday is the perfect opportunity in front of his adoring fans in the south of Italy.

Napoli vs Sporting Braga Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Victor Osimhen @ 1.79 with Betway

Napoli with a knack of conceding and equalising

In assessing Braga’s stats this season, they scored 53% of their goals away from home. Artur Jorge's side have taken the lead in five of their seven league games this season.

On the road, they’ve conceded three equalisers and have always shipped goals late in the Champions League.

In Serie A, Napoli allowed their opponents to take the lead in five of their seven fixtures but they have an excellent equalising record, coming back on three occasions.

While it’s a long shot, the same pattern could follow on Tuesday night.