Napoli vs Barcelona Predictions: Clash of champions to produce exciting football

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Barcelona’s trip to the south of Italy for their Champions League last-16 first-leg match against Napoli.

+

It’s a case of how the mighty have fallen with both these teams. Last season, Napoli and Barcelona were marching toward their respective domestic titles at this point.

However, the Scudetto holders have struggled this season and their 1-1 draw at home to Genoa at the weekend leaves them in ninth place, and nine points adrift of fourth place.

Napoli vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Double chance - Napoli/Barcelona @ 1.27 with Supabets

Both teams to score @ 1.57 with Supabets

Halftime/fulltime result - Draw/Barcelona @ 6.00 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

New to Supabets? Learn all about the Supabets r50 sign up

Haven't joined Supabets yet? Explore our comprehensive Supabets registration guide.

guide. Discover the top welcome bonuses available in South Africa.

Securing Champions League football next season is looking unlikely through the league for Walter Mazzarri’s men but winning this year’s competition would help.

However, they have a difficult task in facing Barcelona in the round of 16 first leg this Wednesday night at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The La Liga champions are also expected to lose their domestic crown as they’re currently eight points off the pace.

However, Xavi’s charges are still in the hunt for European football next season and since the former Barca midfielder is vacating his position at the end of this term, a Champions League win would be a fitting farewell.

There is hope in Naples

It’s no secret that Napoli are struggling this season. The Champions League has been a break from their domestic issues and qualifying for this phase was a positive.

But, it’s knockout football and they have to be better than Barcelona over two legs. At home, the Gli Azzurri have only lost to Real Madrid in this competition.

Their only win against Barca came in a friendly in 2014. Since then, the La Liga outfit have got the better of their hosts.

The Blaugrana have beaten Napoli five times in their last eight meetings with their most recent win coming in the Europa League in Naples back in 2022.

Barca go into this game with better form having won three of their last five games but they have lost their previous two away trips in this competition, offering the hosts some hope.

Napoli vs Barcelona Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Napoli/Barcelona @ 1.27 with Supabets

Attacking prowess

With Africa’s Footballer of the Year in their ranks, Napoli scored 10 goals in the group stage at an average of 1.67 goals per game.

It remains to be seen if Victor Osimhen makes the team on Wednesday as Mazzarri mentioned that he may still need time to recover from AFCON 2023.

While their attacking prowess is well-known, there is concern for the Ciucciarelli going the other way. Napoli shipped nine goals in the group stage but have kept two clean sheets.

Barcelona scored an average of two goals per game in the Champions League this term and are also susceptible to conceding, letting in six goals in the group.

Napoli vs Barcelona Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 1.57 with Supabets

A strong second-half showing

In the Serie A this season, Napoli have been level with their opponents at the break in 50% of their games, eight of 12 at home being deadlocked.

Barcelona have been all square in 40% of their La Liga games, with two of their six Champions League group games being level at halftime (W3, L1).

Whenever the Blaugrana have been level at halftime away from home in their domestic league, they’ve either won the game or shared the spoils (W2, D2).

Seeing as they’ve had the better of Napoli over the years, and the fact that 71% of their league goals came in the second period, Barca could snatch victory in Italy on Wednesday.