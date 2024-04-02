Moroka Swallows vs Orlando Pirates Predictions and Betting Tips: Pirates to bag bragging rights

We share predictions and betting tips for the PSL fixture between Moroka Swallows and Orlando Pirates.

The original Soweto derby takes centre stage this midweek with both sides harbouring contrasting ambitions.

Moroka Swallows’ season has been steadily slipping, especially after their internal issues and eventual dismissal of Steve Komphela as head coach.

Moroka Swallows vs Orlando Pirates

Halftime/ fulltime result - Draw/ Orlando Pirates

Under 2.5 goals

Win margin - Orlando Pirates to win by one goal

All odds are courtesy of 10bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Dube Birds had to surrender two walkovers in December last year to Sundowns and Golden Arrows when their players went on a wage strike.

However, new coach Musa Nyatama seems to have brought the Birds back into flight and is aiming to avoid the relegation zone with nine games left to play.

They’re currently 10 points clear of the danger zone for now and will need to accumulate more points to secure their DSTV Premiership status.

They entertain old foes Orlando Pirates at the Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday night where they’ve been poor this term.

The visitors’ quest for continental football suffered a knock last weekend when they were beaten by Sekhukhune United who also leapfrogged them into third place.

Worryingly for the Buccaneers, they have played an extra game and have only eight more league games left in their season.

With five points separating second place from seventh, Pirates need to be at their very best in the closing act of this PSL campaign, starting with the classic Soweto derby.

Dwindling focus in the second period

Swallows have only registered three wins in their 11 home league games this season. The Dobsonville outfit have won one of their previous 12 PSL matches in total.

The hosts have failed to beat Pirates in their last eight head-to-heads and lost the corresponding fixture 4-1 last season.

Pirates have won three in a row against Swallows, a likely outcome on Wednesday. However, the visitors have been level at the break in six of their 11 away dates in the league.

Of their seven total halftime draws, Pirates have gone on to win three. Swallows have been deadlocked at the break in 16 games this season (76%).

The Birds went on to lose half of those fixtures, a possibility at the Dobsonville Stadium this week.

Moroka Swallows vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 1: Halftime/ fulltime result - Draw/ Orlando Pirates

Drought in net bulges

Neither team has been lighting up the PSL in front of goal with the hosts only netting eight times all season.

Away from their home base, Pirates aren’t far off that type of form as they’ve scored nine goals in 11 games at an average of 0.82 goals per game.

Of their 21 league matches this season, both teams have been in 14 games respectively that produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Moroka Swallows vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals

A close affair

Pirates’ away form will concern Jose Riveiro having won only three in 11. However, they’re facing a side that they’ve beaten convincingly recently.

It’s worth noting that all three of the visitor’s away victories this season have come by a one-goal margin.

Swallows have lost seven league games at the Dobsonville Stadium, five of those have been by a single goal (71%).

With PSL matches often being close encounters, Pirates may edge this one by a solitary goal.