Morocco vs Tanzania Predictions and Betting Tips: Morocco to continue incredible World Cup form at AFCON

We share predictions and betting tips for the AFCON Group F opener between Morocco and Tanzania, including 2.37 odds for an anytime goalscorer.

The final group kicks off their Africa Cup of Nations campaigns on Wednesday evening when tournament favourites Morocco face Tanzania at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San-Pedro.

After their heroics at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Morocco is undoubtedly the nation everyone expects to win.

Morocco vs Tanzania Betting Tips

Morocco clean sheet @ 1.58 with Betway

Halftime/ Full-time - Morocco/ Morocco @ 1.84 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Youssef En-Nesyri @ 2.37 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Atlas Lions have been regular competitors at AFCON, making their 19th appearance at this year’s edition.

However, they last won the competition in 1976 and with the current crop of players, there’s never been a better time for the North African nation to lift the coveted trophy.

It’s a sad twist of fate that FIFA’s highest-rated and lowest-ranked African teams feature in the same group.

Tanzania have virtually no footballing pedigree at Africa’s greatest showpiece, yet Adel Amrouche and his troops found a way to qualify for the 2023 tournament.

This will be their third showing at AFCON and they will be baptised by fire on Wednesday night.

Defensive gladiators

With the likes of Chadi Riad, Nayef Aguerd and captain Achraf Hakimi, Morocco boast one of the best defences at this year’s tournament.

Three of their last five internationals have ended in a clean sheet for Walid Regragui’s troops.

Morocco battled with Wednesday night’s opponents in November last year as part of their World Cup qualification, which they won 2-0.

Tanzania haven’t been at their best in front of goal in recent history.

They’ve failed to score in their last three consecutive internationals, including their warm-up match against Egypt before the tournament.

Morocco vs Tanzania Betting Tip 1: Morocco clean sheet @ 1.58 with Betway

Too much firepower for Tanzania to handle

Their FIFA rankings tells a story on its own but Group F’s opener is sure to be one-way traffic. The Atlas Lions have equally as much talent going forward as they do in defence.

Ayoub El Kaabi, Youssef En-Nesyri and Hakim Ziyech will likely lead their attack. They have 57 goals between them, making them a constant threat to the Tanzanian backline.

Morocco’s last three games have seen them enjoy a winning position at half-time and convert their leads into matchwins.

Facing a side that’s ranked 121st in the world isn’t going to pose much resistance on Wednesday night.

Morocco vs Tanzania Betting Tip 2: Halftime/ Full-time - Morocco/ Morocco @ 1.84 with Betway

In-form En-Nesyri

With 17 goals in his 61 appearances for Morocco, Youssef En-Nesyri is one of the more clinical strikers in the tournament. He averages a goal every three games for his country.

The Sevilla forward scored a brace in their warm-up fixture against Sierra Leone last week and he’d be licking his lips at the prospect of facing Tanzania to open his AFCON 2023 account.