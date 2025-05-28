MLS Bets of the Week Predictions

We’ve got our bets of the week for this weekend. There are picks from matches involving Inter Miami, New York Red Bulls and LA Galaxy.

Match Selection Odds Inter Miami vs Montreal Inter Miami 1.44 New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte New York Red Bulls 1.91 Toronto vs Philadelphia Union Philadelphia Union 2.10 Seattle Sounders vs San Diego Seattle Sounders 1.80 LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes San Jose Earthquakes 3.25

Prediction 1: Inter Miami vs Montreal: Brazilians Edge Battle with Argentines

Date: 29/05/2025

Kick-off time: 01:30

Our tip: Inter Miami 1.44 with Betway

Inter Miami are amongst the frontrunners for the MLS final series. Their star-studded squad hasn’t been performing well recently. However, with the Club World Cup on the horizon, they’ll be keen to gain momentum. Their MLS campaign will come to a pause soon, while other teams will continue to play.

They must win against bottom-placed Montreal to avoid losing too much ground since Montreal have only won one of their 15 MLS games this season. Inter Miami have won the last H2H 3-2, as well as three of their last six home games in the MLS. Therefore, victory at home seems to be the most likely outcome.

Date: 29/05/2025

Date: 29/05/2025

Kick-off time: 01:30

Our tip: New York Red Bulls 1.91 with Betway

New York Red Bulls only need one point to catch up to Charlotte in the MLS table. However, five wins across seven MLS home games this season should motivate them to get ahead of Charlotte.

They’ve won their last two home league fixtures without conceding, including a thumping 7-0 win against LA Galaxy in their most recent match. Charlotte did win their last outing despite losing five in a row prior. Moreover, they’ve won one of their last nine MLS away games.

Prediction 3: Toronto vs Philadelphia Union: Visitors Keep Their Momentum

Date: 29/05/2025

Kick-off time: 01:30

Our tip: Philadelphia Union 2.10 with Betway

Few MLS sides are currently in better form than Philadelphia Union. They’re unbeaten in seven games, winning five of those. They’ve also won the two away games in that run. Both came against similarly-placed sides to Toronto.

Toronto are out of form, as they’ve lost four of their last six MLS games. They've also lost eight of their last 11 MLS home games. Philadelphia to win offers great value based on current form, even though they lost this fixture last season.

Date: 29/05/2025

Date: 29/05/2025

Kick-off time: 02:30

Our tip: Seattle Sounders 1.80 with Betway

Seattle Sounders sit comfortably in the Western Conference’s top seven. They face a San Diego side who are above them in the table. Despite their inferior position, bettors shouldn’t be discouraged.

The Sounders are typically strong on home turf. They are unbeaten in their last 11 MLS home games and have lost one of their last 20. Meanwhile, San Diego tend to struggle on their travels, losing three of their last four MLS away games.

Date: 29/05/2025

Date: 29/05/2025

Kick-off time: 04:00

Our tip: San Jose Earthquakes 3.25 with Betway

LA Galaxy are in terrible form despite their home advantage. They haven’t won any of their 14 games in all competitions and suffered nine defeats within that run. At home, they’ve won just one of their eight competitive games in 2025.

Meanwhile, San Jose Earthquakes are currently in strong form, boasting a seven-match unbeaten run. They do struggle away from home, but their current two-match unbeaten MLS away run is their joint-longest since September 2021. They’ve won on four of their last eight visits to LA Galaxy. After losing their previous two, they’re due a victory in this match.

Conclusion

These five outcomes all represent good betting value this weekend, and there’s a justifiable argument to back all five outcomes. Inter Miami, New York Red Bulls and Seattle Sounders are all short-priced favourites. Philadelphia Union are this week’s value pick. San Jose Earthquakes represent a riskier bet, but have form on their side. Remember to bet responsibly on this week’s matches.