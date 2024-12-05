Bet on Mbappe Goals for Real Madrid with Vinicius Junior Sidelined

Mbappe made his highly-anticipated switch to Real Madrid in the summer, but we are yet to see the very best of the Frenchman in the Spanish capital.

The forward was supposed to elevate the European champions, but Carlo Anvelotti’s side have had some struggles in the opening months of the season.

Vinicius Junior’s injury means Mbappe needs to step up to the plate in the coming weeks. However, it gives Kylian a chance to operate in his favoured position on the left. With Real poised to overtake Barcelona in the La Liga title race in the coming weeks, it’s the perfect time to back Mbappe to shine.

Market Odds Girona vs Real Madrid - Kylian Mbappe to Score 1.83

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Mbappe Set to Flourish on the Left

Kylian Mbappe was the undisputed star at PSG last season, but he has joined an already star-studded attack at Real Madrid. This scenario isn’t new to Mbappe, as he has previously played with both Lionel Messi and Neymar in France, but the Frenchman is taking some time to adjust to life in a new country.

It’s no secret that Kylian prefers to start on the left wing. The position gives him the space to run with the ball and cut inside on his stronger foot. He has seemed a frustrated figure in the centre-forward role for Real, but Vinicius Junior’s absence should give Mbappe time in his favoured playing position.

Carlo Ancelotti has made several changes to his formation since the start of the season. Jude Bellingham, who was a standout player for Real in the last campaign, made a sloppy start, and it illustrates just how hard it has been for the manager to get the most out of this talented group.

With Barcelona dropping points and Mbappe set to play in his preferred position, things are looking up at the Santiago Bernabeu, and punters can certainly take advantage.

Signs of Encouragement for the Frenchman

Mbappe endured a torrid evening at Anfield in Los Blancos’ last Champions League outing. The forward missed a penalty and was largely ineffective. He has since bounced back with a goal against Getafe. Rodrygo took the starting striker role in that game, while Kylian was highly effective from the left. He attempted seven dribbles and created a big chance. Although Mbappe squandered three big chances to add to his goal tally, his finishing prowess is not in question in the long run.

Over the past 12 months, Kylian has posted a non-penalty xG of 0.57 per 90 minutes played, which is in line with an average of 0.56 non-penalty goals per 90. The attacker also ranked in the top 1% for touches in the opposition box, successful take-ons and progressive passes received when compared with all forwards across Europe’s top five leagues.

Despite his struggles in Madrid, Mbappe still managed to score eight La Liga goals in his opening 13 matches. Real Madrid face Girona this weekend, a side they scored seven goals against last season. Their new French starlet should get plenty of opportunities to score against the team that have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 10 meetings with Los Blancos. This makes Mbappe to score an appealing bet, and he is definitely one to back as Real rely on his cutting edge in the weeks to come.