Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predictions and Betting Tips: Easy path for Sundowns to the final

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup semi-final between Marumo Gallants and Mamelodi Sundowns.

including 1.34 odds on the matchwinner.

Being the new boys of the PSL, Marumo Gallants can be forgiven for the start they’ve had in this season’s Betway Premiership.

However, they’ve put together a decent cup run and have a chance of making it to a cup final in their first season back in the South African top flight.

It certainly won’t be an easy task as they host Mamelodi Sundowns at the Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday afternoon.



The reigning PSL champions had a minor blip on the road when they lost to Polokwane City two weeks ago but have since dusted themselves off to reach the last four.

Silverware is all Masandawana fans want, especially after Orlando Pirates won the first one up for grabs this season, the MTN 8.

On paper, it looks like the Brazilians have an easy path to the final, which also takes place in Bloemfontein at the Toyota Stadium.

Having said that, this is football and the strangest things have happened, especially in knockout cup matches, meaning we can’t take our eyes off this one.

Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Over 2.5 goals - Yes

Mamelodi Sundowns win-to-nil - Yes

Match result - Mamelodi Sundowns to win @1.34 with Betway

Difficult to resist

Dan Malesela’s troops will have a problem limiting the Mamelodi Sundowns attack. The Brazilians have scored nine goals in their last three games.

That included putting four past an improving Kaizer Chiefs side. Those statistics don't bode well for Bahlabane Ba Ntwa.

Additionally, these sides met in the league back in September when the PSL champions romped to a 4-1 victory in Tshwane.



Two of the last three head-to-heads produced more than 2.5 goals on the day.



Clinical Sundowns

Sundowns have been more clinical since that shock defeat to Polokwane City. Their next three games were all won with Manqoba Mngqithi’s men registering a clean sheet.

In fact, Downs have kept 11 clean sheets in their last 16 PSL matches on the road. Finding the net hasn’t been a problem for the hosts so far this term, blanking once in their last five.

However, facing the Chloorkop juggernaut will be a different ball game. Two of the last four head-to-heads saw Malesela’s charges lose the game to nil.

Mngqithi looks set to recall Teboho Mokoena and Bathusi Aubaas to the Sundowns’ midfield, which could prove difficult for the hosts to breach.

A fresh approach

Marumo Gallants will realistically hope to take the game into extra time and possibly penalties to give themselves a real shot at qualifying for the final.

However, after Mngqithi made nine changes during the week for their PSL retribution match against Polokwane City, he has a relatively fresh 11 to feature on Sunday.

Masandawana have an excellent record against Marumo Gallants, winning seven of the last nine meetings.

The Brazilians have also won 20 of their last 29 league games on the road, indicating that it could be a long afternoon for the hosts in Bloemfontein.

Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 3: Match result - Mamelodi Sundowns to win @1.34 with Betway