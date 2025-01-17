Marseille vs Strasbourg Predictions: De Zerbi’s Men to Win a Goal Fest

Our betting expert brings you their best bets for Marseille vs Strasbourg with the teams set to go toe-to-toe in Ligue 1 at 8:45 pm on Sunday.

Marseille vs Strasbourg Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Marseille vs Strasbourg

Marseille with odds of 1.60 on Betway , equating to a 58% chance of the home side winning.

, equating to a 58% chance of the home side winning. Mason Greenwood to score with odds of 2.15 on Betway , indicating a 47% chance of the attacker scoring.

, indicating a 47% chance of the attacker scoring. Both teams to score with odds of 1.66 on Betway, representing a 60% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Marseille should beat Strasbourg 3-1 on Sunday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Marseille welcome Strasbourg to the Stade Velodrome as they continue their push for a Champions League spot.

Les Olympiens slumped to an 8th place finish in the 2023/24 campaign, which is why they took drastic measures in the summer to ensure they compete higher up the table this season. Roberto De Zerbi was brought to the club after a successful stint at Brighton. The team underwent a revamp, bringing in several high-profile signings.

These wholesale changes have significantly impacted the team. Marseille are second at the halfway point of this campaign, meaning they are on course to return to Europe’s elite club competition. The long-term goal is to challenge PSG’s domestic dominance, yet there's ample reason for optimism at the Stade Velodrome.

Strasbourg don’t harbour European ambitions like their opponents, but they are pleased with how the first half of the campaign has unfolded. Liam Rosenior joined the club in the summer after managing Hull City last season, and he has thrived in a new country.

Le Racing have won their last three league games. They now sit 9th in the table, four places above where they finished last campaign.

Probable Lineups for Marseille vs Strasbourg

The probable lineup for Marseille in the "system of play."

Rulli; Murillo, Balerdi, Cornelius; Henrique, Hojberg, Rongier, Merlin; Greenwood, Rabiot, Maupay

The probable lineup for Strasbourg in the "system of play."

Petrovic; Doue, Sarrm Doukourem, Moreira; Bakwa, Diarra, Santos, Nanasi; Lamarechal, Emegha

Marseille to Continue Their Fine Form

Despite Le Racing coming into this one in good form, we are backing the home side to emerge victorious as part of our Marseille vs Strasbourg predictions.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side haven’t lost in the league since the 8th of November. Since then, they have played six games, winning five. During that run, they have scored an average of 2.5 goals per game and conceded just 0.83. Under the guidance of the former Brighton manager, this squad has reached its full potential and continues to grow stronger with each passing week.

Furthermore, Strasbourg have largely struggled on the road this season. They have won just two of their nine away games in the league, conceding an average of 2.22 goals per game during that period.

Marseille vs Strasbourg Bet 1: Marseille Victory with odds of 1.60 on Betway

Greenwood Enjoying a Hot Streak

Mason Greenwood has been the standout attacker for Les Olympiens this season and he continues to deliver on the goals front. Therefore, we are backing him to find the net as part of our Marseille vs Strasbourg predictions.

The attacker has great pace and his ability to shoot with either foot makes it difficult for opposing defenders. Greenwood scored in Marseille’s last league game against Rennes, meaning he is now the joint-top scorer in the division with 11 goals. Mason appeared lethal behind the striker in the clash with Les Rouge et Noirs, having three shots and amassing an xG (expected goals) of 0.68.

Additionally, Greenwood ranks highly in terms of shots. Over the past year, he has averaged 3.49 shots per 90 minutes played. Those have led to an average of 0.35 non-penalty goals per 90.

Marseille vs Strasbourg Bet 2: Mason Greenwood anytime Scorer with odds of 2.15 on Betway

Plenty of Goals at the Stade Velodrome

The last of the tips for Marseille vs Strasbourg is for both teams to score in the match.

De Zerbi’s team have struggled to keep clean sheets in their recent home matches in Ligue 1. Moreover, they have managed to shut the opposition out in just one of their eight league outings at the Stade Velodrome. Those matches have seen an average of 3.25 goals, with both teams scoring in six.

Strasbourg have been effective at scoring in their away games, having only failed to score in one of their nine league matches on the road this season. In those games, they have scored an average of 1.78 goals and conceded 2.22.

With Marseille and Strasbourg full of confidence, this is a game that promises goals. Attack is most definitely the best form of defence for the home side. Furthermore, Strasbourg have the attacking talent to do some real damage.