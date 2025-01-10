Maniema Union vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predictions and Betting Tips: A stalemate in the making

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for Mamelodi Sundowns’ trip to Maniema Union in the CAF Champions League.

All four clubs can still qualify for the next round from Group B, which is good news for Maniema Union fans who see their team at the bottom of the table.

Two victories from their remaining fixtures could put them in a strong position to advance to the next round of the competition.

While it sounds simple, Maniema next entertain South African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns in Kinshasa, where three points is the minimum requirement for the hosts.

Sundowns’ qualification hopes are slightly better as they’re two points ahead of Saturday’s hosts but a loss the last time out may have slightly knocked their confidence.

Miguel Cardoso’s charges will want to bag all three points, which will see them almost into the next round, depending on the result between Raja Casablanca and FAR Rabat.

Either way, we’re in the business end of the group stages now, which makes for an exciting watch up and down the continent.

Maniema Union vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Match result - Draw @ 3.03 with Betway

Match result & totals - Draw & under 2.5 goals @ 3.25 with Betway

Correct score - 0-0 @ 5.80 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

A tight affair

Despite being last in their group, Maniema Union have only lost one game in their CAF Champions League campaign this season.

They’re unbeaten in seven of eight fixtures in this competition (W1, D6, L1). Before their first loss against FAR Rabat the last time out, Papy Kimoto’s men drew four in a row.

Meanwhile, the PSL champions tend to struggle for fluidity when they’re on the road in Africa. They’ve yet to win an away game in this season’s group stage.

Additionally, both teams opened the competition against each other in South Africa where the spoils were shared, making a case for a similar result here on Saturday.

Maniema Union vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 1: Match result - Draw @ 3.03 with Betway

Tough to break down

Goals haven’t been free-flowing for the Green and Blacks as they’ve only netted four goals in eight Champions League matches, averaging 0.5 goals per game.

They’re tough to break down though and managed four clean sheets in total with their last five games producing less than 2.5 goals on the day.

Masandawana aren’t their usual selves in this competition. They’ve also struggled in front of goal, scoring five in their three road trips at 1.67 goals per game.

Their last four CAF Champions League fixtures ended with fewer than 2.5 goals, not a far-fetched idea for this weekend.

Maniema Union vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: Match result & totals - Draw & under 2.5 goals @ 3.25 with Betway

A long shot

While it may be a long shot, this match may end goalless. Considering that 75% of the host's fixtures and 67% of the visitor's matches ended under 1.5 goals, this could be low-scoring.

The last time these teams met, it ended 0-0 in Pretoria.

Four of the host’s eight matches in this competition ended 0-0 and with Sundowns finding it difficult to score away from home, it’s a likely outcome.