Manchester United vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: United to have a blue evening

Our football expert unpacks his predictions and betting tips for this crunch encounter at Old Trafford, including a goalscorer with odds of 3.05.

Indifferent performances from both clubs in the Premier League have left them languishing near mid-table, making for an interesting game in Matchweek 15 at the Theatre of Dreams.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Betting Tips

It’s been somewhat of a nightmarish season for Manchester United as they sit last in their UEFA Champions League group and seventh in the league, nine points behind leaders, Arsenal. Chelsea are in 10th spot, five points behind their opponents and will want to claw the Red Devils back with a win on Wednesday evening.

Chelsea to break 10-year duck at Old Trafford

It’s hard to believe but Chelsea haven’t beaten Manchester United in the Premier League on the road since 2013. The Blues last overcame the Red Devils in 2017 and will want to turn things around on Wednesday evening.

The hosts are unbeaten in 11 league games against Chelsea and even though they won the corresponding match 4-1 last term, they’re currently going through a minor crisis.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and several others have come in for criticism over their poor performances that have seen them lose three of their last five home games.

Chelsea’s 4-4 draw with the champions and their nervy win against Brighton last week will give them confidence that they can overturn United this time around.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Betting Tip 1: Chelsea to win @ 2.42 with Betway

Both clubs are slow out of the blocks

It wouldn’t be a surprise if these old foes cancel each other out in the first half. Erik ten Hag’s men have entertained opponents seven times this season. They’ve never held the lead at halftime in any of those fixtures. United have drawn 50% of their league games at the end of the first half this season.

Chelsea’s halftime record suggests the same as they’ve drawn 10 of their 14 league games, accounting for 71%. Mauricio Pochettino’s men have only been leading after 45 minutes in one away game while being level on five other occasions having never been in a losing position.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Betting Tip 2: First-half result - Draw @ 2.36 with Betway

Raheem Sterling to continue hot run of form

Stats suggest that Raheem Sterling has never found the back of the net against Manchester United while playing for any of the clubs he has in the Premier League. Thanks to that statistic, the odds are quite high on the Englishman scoring this Wednesday.

In his last three away league games, Sterling has either scored (2) or assisted (1), making him a fantastic candidate to punish a shaky United defence.

Last week, United let a two-goal lead slip twice in the Champions League and there will be opportunities for the former Manchester City forward to punish the red half of Manchester.