Manchester City vs Tottenham Predictions: City to win & BTTS

Our betting expert shares their Manchester City vs Tottenham predictions and tips ahead of Saturday’s 6:30 pm Premier League showdown.

+

Manchester City vs Tottenham Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Manchester City vs Tottenham

Manchester City to win and over 1.5 goals with odds of @1.62 on 10bet , equating to a 62% & 62% chance of the home side winning and there being two goals or more in the match.

, equating to a 62% & 62% chance of the home side winning and there being two goals or more in the match. Josko Gvardiol to score with odds of @7.00 on 10bet , indicating a 14% and 13% chance of the Croatian defender scoring.

, indicating a 14% and 13% chance of the Croatian defender scoring. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals with odds of @1.67 on 10bet, representing a 60% & 64% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net and the match to see at least three goals.

Manchester City can get back on track by beating Tottenham 3-1.

New to 10bet? Learn all about the 10bet welcome offer

Haven't joined 10bet yet? Explore our 10bet registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in South Africa.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Manchester City have home advantage and will be eager to capitalise on it as they attempt to arrest their slump against Tottenham on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola guided City to a fourth consecutive Premier League title last season, but they have plenty of work to do if they want to secure the fifth. The Citizens pipped Arsenal to the title by a single point last season, but Liverpool are the ones who have made the early running in the current campaign.

Manchester City have lost their last four competitive matches. This is the first time in his managerial career that Pep has suffered four defeats in a row. That torrid run started when Tottenham beat them 2-1 in the League Cup at the end of October.

Tottenham are aiming to qualify for the Champions League this season after narrowly missing out last time. Ange Postecoglou has made a habit of winning a trophy in his second season with a new club, but Spurs haven’t got their hands on a trophy since 2008.

Spurs have a good record against Manchester City. Since Pep Guardiola came to England, Tottenham have won eight of the 22 games they have played against City, including four of the last eight.

Probable Lineups for Manchester City vs Tottenham

The probable lineup for Manchester City in the "system of play."

Ederson; Walker, Ake, Gvardiol, Lewis; Kovacic, Silva, Gundogan; Savinho, Foden, Haaland

The probable lineup for Tottenham in the "system of play."

Provide the probable starting eleven.

City Remain Imperious at Home

Despite having a good record against City, Tottenham still rarely get a result at the Etihad. They have won just one of their 11 matches against City at this ground since the start of the 2016/17 season, while Guardiola’s side have won seven. Therefore, we are backing the home side to win and for there to be over 1.5 goals in the match as part of our Manchester City vs Tottenham predictions.

The four defeats Manchester City have suffered leading up to this game have all been away from home. Pep’s side remain unbeaten in their eight matches at the Etihad across all competitions this season.

In contrast, Tottenham’s away form has been shaky. They have lost half of their matches on the road across all competitions.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Bet 1: Manchester City to win and over 1.5 goals in the match @1.62 with 10bet

Gvardiol’s Healthy Goal Contribution

As expected, Erling Haaland tops the scoring charts for both Manchester City and the Premier League. However, City’s defensive players have also contributed to the scoreline. They have scored five goals for the champions, which is two more than any other side in the top tier of English football.

Josko Gvardiol is the joint-second-highest scorer in the City squad in the Premier League, having scored three goals. He ranks in the top 1% of defenders for non-penalty goals across Europe’s top five leagues in the past 12 months. Gvardiol also netted Croatia’s only goal in the international break.

City take on a Tottenham side that have conceded four goals from set-pieces so far this season, the joint-third most in the division. While Gvardiol is adept at venturing forward and scoring with his feet, this will give him more opportunities from dead-ball situations.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Bet 2: Josko Gvardiol Anytime Scorer @7.00 with 10bet

Goals Galore When Spurs go to the Etihad

The last of our Manchester City vs Tottenham predictions is for both teams to score and the match to see at least three goals.

Tottenham’s recent visits to the Etihad have been goal-laden affairs. A total of 17 goals have been scored across their last three visits to the blue half of Manchester, and both teams have found the net in each of those matches.

Pep Guardiola’s side have managed to keep just two clean sheets in 11 Premier League matches in the opening months of this campaign. City’s league games have seen an average of 3.18 goals, the fourth-highest in the division, just behind Tottenham’s average of 3.27 goals per game.