Manchester City vs Burnley Predictions: City to add to Burnley’s misery

Our football betting expert shares predictions and tips for Burnley's trip to Manchester City on Wednesday night.

After securing their passage to the next round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory at Tottenham, Manchester City turn their focus to defending the next jewel in their crown - the Premier League title.

The champions entertain relegation-threatened Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night where a win takes them to within two points of leaders Liverpool.

Vincent Kompany’s troops have had three weeks to stew over their 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Luton Town.

Manchester City vs Burnley Betting Tips

Over 3.5 goals @ 1.86 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Kevin De Bruyne @ 2.80 with Betway

10-minute winner - Manchester City @ 3.85 with Betway

The Clarets surrendered a goal in stoppage time to give up three points and a visit to Kompany’s old hunting ground couldn’t have come at a worse time.

With Erling Haaland set to make his long-awaited return to action, James Trafford and the defenders in front of him should prepare for a long evening.

Best attack in the league

Manchester City’s attack is one of the best in world football, with eight of their 20 Premier League games this season involving more than three goals.

They are the top scorers in the division (48) and coming up against a team languishing in 19th place is the ideal return to Premier League football.

Burnley have conceded 42 goals all season, only Sheffield United have shipped in more (51).

The likes of Haaland, Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez and Kevin De Bruyne are probably licking their lips at finding their groove again on Wednesday night.

The last time Burnley visited City, it ended 6-0 to Pep Guardiola’s men in last season’s FA Cup quarter-final.

Manchester City vs Burnley Betting Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals @ 1.86 with Betway

Kevin’s back in more ways than one

After a lengthy spell on the sidelines, one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever midfielders is back.

De Bruyne limped off in the reverse fixture at Burnley in the first game of the season but returned in early January to help the champions overturn a deficit at Newcastle.



The Belgian displayed his usual brilliance by scoring a cracker to equalise and then set up the winner for Oscar Bobb.

The last time City welcomed Burnley to the Etihad in the Premier League was in 2021 when De Bruyne was on the scoresheet.

Manchester City vs Burnley Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Kevin De Bruyne @ 2.80 with Betway

Early risers

At Turf Moor in August last year, it took Manchester City just four minutes to breach the Claret’s defence.

City have scored five of their 15 first-half goals at home inside the first quarter of an hour. They can sniff blood quickly and get rewarded for their press by scoring early.

The treble winners have led at half-time in each of their nine home Premier League games this term.