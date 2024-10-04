Manchester City vs Fulham Predictions: Manchester to win, plenty of cards

Our football betting expert shares his three tips for Manchester City vs Fulham, ahead of their Premier League encounter at 4 pm on Saturday.

+

Manchester City vs Fulham Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Manchester City vs Fulham

Manchester City -1 handicap with odds of @1.63 on 10bet, equating to a 61% chance of the home side winning by at least two goals.

Over 4.5 cards with odds of @ 2.20 on 10bet, indicating a 45% chance of there being at least five cards handed out by the referee.

Both teams to score with odds of @ 1.70 on 10bet, representing a 59% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Manchester City can get back to winning easily by beating Fulham 3-1.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Manchester City host Fulham at the Etihad on Saturday aiming to return to winning form in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s side are the dominant force in English football. They have won the last four Premier League titles, a feat that had never been accomplished before. City boast one of the most talented squads in world football, but there are signs their reign over English football may come to an end this term.

Back-to-back draws in the league have caused them to fall behind Liverpool, but it is Arsenal who are now the favourites to win the title. Mikel Arteta’s side have proven to be a worthy contender in the past couple of seasons. City will be eager to make sure this isn't the year the Gunners get over the line.

Fulham finished 13th last season, 21 points clear of the relegation zone. They have comfortably avoided relegation in both campaigns since being promoted from the Championship.

Marco Silva’s side’s form at the start of this season suggests they should finish well, clear of the bottom three once again. They are unbeaten in their five league matches since losing 1-0 at Old Trafford on the opening day.

Probable Lineups for Manchester City vs Fulham

The probable lineup for Manchester City in the "system of play."

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Gundogan, Foden; Silva, Doku, Haaland

The probable lineup for Fulham in the "system of play."

Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Pereira, Berge, Smith Rowe; Traore, Iwobi, Jimenez

City to Win by at Least Two Goals

Manchester City’s last Premier League defeat at the Etihad came in November 2022. Since then, they have enjoyed a run of 33 matches unbeaten, winning 26. During that impressive run, Pep Guardiola’s side scored an average of 2.7 goals per game and conceded just 0.85.

Eight of City’s last 10 league wins on home turf in the league have been by a margin of two goals or more, so the -1 handicap appeals here.

Moreover, Fulham have a very poor record against Manchester City. They have lost their last 16 head-to-heads, a run that dates back to 2012. They were beaten by four goals in both meetings last season.

Manchester City vs Fulham Bet 1: Manchester City -1 Handicap @ 1.63 with 10bet

Card Counts Soar in the Premier League

Cards are on the rise in the Premier League. The early stages of this season have seen an average of 5.48 cards per game, a sizable increase on the average of 4.58 cards per game we saw across the last campaign.

Manchester City matches have seen 5.5 cards on average so far this season. This rises to six per game in their three league matches at the Etihad.

Fulham’s matches have seen 5.17 cards on average so far. The line is set at over 4.5 here, a bet that has won in five of Marco Silva’s side’s six league outings.

There have been six cards or more in both of Fulham’s Premier League matches at the Etihad since they were last promoted from the Championship.

Manchester City vs Fulham Bet 2: Over 4.5 Cards @ 2.20 with 10bet

Clean Sheets Have Been Hard to Come by for City

Manchester City are experts at restricting their opponents to very few shots. They have conceded an average of just 7.5 per game so far this season, but clean sheets have been hard to come by. Both teams have scored in City’s last five league outings and their opponents averaged 1.2 goals per game over that period.

Fulham have also scored in their last five Premier League matches. Both teams have scored in four of those with the Cottagers, managing to keep a clean sheet against Nottingham Forest.

This bet has also landed on the last three occasions Marco Silva’s team have played at the Etihad.

Manchester City vs Fulham Bet 3: Both Teams to Score @ 1.70 with 10bet