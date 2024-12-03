Man City’s Slump Creates Value Outright Bet - First Time Since 2022

Mohamed Salah continued his fine form by scoring and assisting in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Manchester City at the weekend.

The Egyptian’s contract runs out in the summer, but he is on course to have his best-ever season in a Reds shirt. Arne Slot’s team are top of the Premier League, nine points ahead of their closest rivals.

Salah’s contribution has been key. He has the most goal involvement in the Premier League and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Manchester City’s and Erling Haaland’s woes make Salah an appealing bet to win the Golden Boot. Haaland was the clear favourite at the start of the season, however, the champions seem like a shadow of their former selves, having gone seven matches without a victory.

Premier League Top Scorer Market Odds Mohamed Salah 4.00

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Mo Continues to Climb All-Time Top Scorers List

Since Haaland made the switch to the Premier League he has been crowned the league’s top scorer on the way to winning the title. In his first season, he netted 36 goals, breaking the record for most goals in a campaign.

Last term, Erling scored 27 goals, winning the Golden Boot once again. Yet, as City's struggles persist, the striker has begun to appear a bit more human in recent weeks. Haaland has just two goals in his last nine league games, opening the door for Salah in the race to be the top scorer.

Salah has previously won this award on three occasions. The most recent success came in the 2021/22 season when he finished with 23 goals. His best tally in the Premier League came six years ago when he finished the campaign with 32 goals.

The Liverpool winger is now 8th on the list of all-time top scorers in the Premier League. If he continues his current scoring rate for the remainder of the season, he would overtake the likes of Thierry Henry and Frank Lampard. Salah also equalled Wayne Rooney’s record of scoring and assisting in 36 English top-flight games in the win over City.

Salah Set for More Success Against Newcastle and Everton

This season, Salah has scored 11 league goals, putting him just one behind Haaland. The Manchester City man is still the odds-on favourite with the bookmakers, however, the contrasting fortunes of the two teams suggest that Mohamed Salah appears to be the smart bet as we approach the festive period.

Over the past 12 months, Salah has a non-penalty xG of 0.52 per 90 minutes played. He is also lethal from the penalty spot and Liverpool have won the second most penalties in the league this season.

Salah has found the net seven times in his last six Premier League matches. He’s full of confidence ahead of the trip to St. James’s Park and with good reason. Mo scored twice the last time Liverpool faced Newcastle.

Liverpool then host Everton at the weekend. Salah also scored a brace the last time the Reds went toe-to-toe with their Merseyside rivals. Replicating those displays would likely be enough for him to overtake Haaland in the top scorer standings before the week is out.