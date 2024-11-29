Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune United Predictions and Betting Tips: Back to winning ways for the champions

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Sekhukhune United’s Betway Premiership visit to Mamelodi Sundowns.

A cup final loss to minnows Magesi FC and a goalless draw at home in the opening round of the CAF Champions League is not what you’d expect at Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, it’s a reality that they’ve let another knockout cup slip from their fingers and they weren’t convincing during the week against Maniema Union in Tshwane.

The Brazilians are still in the hunt to retain the PSL title and are on course to make it an eighth consecutive league crown.

They did suffer a setback a while ago with a shock 1-0 defeat to Polokwane City but they’re only three points behind log-leaders, Orlando Pirates.

Manqoba Mngqithi must forget about the cup final and their midweek draw as they welcome Sekhukhune United to the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

The visitors are also in a tough place, after a decent start to the campaign, they seem to have withered away.

Despite recent results, Babina Noko are seventh in the PSL standings and three points off the top three in the division.

Showing defensive vulnerabilities

Sundowns are usually miserly in defence, making it extremely difficult for teams to break through. However, as of late that hasn’t been the case.

Bafana Ba Style have been conceding more chances to their opposition and can thank their lack of quality in front of goal for keeping their defence record intact.

The visitors have only played one fixture on the road this term where they couldn’t find the net but they have scored at least once in their previous two matches.

Three of the last four head-to-heads saw both teams score on the day. Lehlohonolo Seema’s charges can capitalise on the host’s current defensive vulnerability.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune United Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.46 with Betway

Prolificacy at home

Masandawana have always been a prolific team and there is a real hunger for goals. They’re currently the leading scorers in the division with 15 strikes in seven games.

At home, they’ve netted 13 times in five outings, averaging 2.60 goals per league game.

Mngqithi’s charges are on a run of five home games where they’ve scored two or more goals. They will be keen to deliver goals for their fans after that goalless draw in midweek.

On the road this term, Babina Noko conceded two goals, which is the minimum we can expect the hosts to register on Saturday.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune United Betting Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes @ 3.00 with Betway

Considering their home league form, Sundowns should run away with this fixture as clear victors.

They’ve never lost to Sekhukhune United, winning five of their six meetings and sharing the spoils once. Three of those head-to-heads were victories by a two-goal margin.

Of their five home wins this term, Sundowns won two by the same margin and two by a three-goal margin.

Meanwhile, the visitor’s sole away fixture was a 2-0 loss to Royal AM, making a case for a similar victory margin on Saturday night.