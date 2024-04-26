Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune United Predictions and Betting Tips: Fatigue creeping in for the champions

Predictions and betting tips for the PSL match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United, including 3.40 odds on the halftime/fulltime result.

+

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune United Predictions and Betting Tips: Fatigue creeping in for the champions

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the PSL match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United, including 3.40 odds on the halftime/fulltime result.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune United Betting Tips

Double chance & totals - Sundowns/Draw & under 2.5 goals @ 2.14 with 10bet

Mamelodi Sundowns exact goals - two - @ 3.10 with 10bet

Halftime/fulltime result - Draw/Sundowns @ 3.40 with 10bet

All odds are courtesy of 10bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the 10bet welcome offer

Don’t have a 10bet account yet? Check our 10bet registration guide

Find out more about South Africa best betting sites

Mamelodi Sundowns’ continental adventures are certainly taking their toll on their players. They’d be bitterly disappointed at their 1-0 loss to Esperance Tunis on Saturday night.

But the Brazilians can’t wallow in self-pity as they have a DSTV Premiership date with much-improved Sekhukhune United on Tuesday evening.

Sundowns are top of the tree after 21 league games and mathematically require eight points to secure their seventh PSL title in a row from the 27 points available to them.

Considering their invincible status this season, retaining their league crown doesn’t seem far off but Sekhukhune United have much to play for in their campaign.

The Limpopo outfit are currently fourth in the standings but just a point behind Orlando Pirates in third. Qualifying for continental football is a realistic achievement for Sekhukhune.

However, they must try and do something that nobody in South Africa’s top flight has done this season - beat Mamelodi Sundowns.It will be a tough task but Lehlohonolo Seema will use Sundowns’ CAF Champions League defeat as motivation for his side to overturn the champions.

Fatigue adding doubt

Mamelodi Sundowns have dominated this fixture in the past, winning four of the last five meetings with Sekhukhune.

The corresponding fixture ended with Rhulani Mokoena’s men taking all three points. However, fatigue may be a factor that gives the visitors some hope of clinching a draw.

Three of the champions’ last five matches across all competitions ended in a draw after 90 minutes.

Sekuhkhune are in great form as they haven’t lost a league game this year. They’ve won six of their last 10 PSL games (D4), with three draws coming consecutively in April.

All five head-to-heads between these two ended in fewer than 2.5 goals being scored, a likely outcome on Tuesday night.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune United Betting Tip 1: Double chance & totals - Sundowns/Draw & under 2.5 goals @ 2.14 with 10bet

Always a threat

As the league’s top scorers with 37 goals, Sundowns always offer an attacking threat. They’ve only failed to score in 10% of their PSL matches this term.

The Tshwane outfit average 2.09 goals per game when playing in front of their home faithful at Loftus Versfeld.

Masandawana have found the net exactly twice in four of their last five encounters with Sekhukhune United.

They’re on a run of scoring at least once in their last seven games and history suggests that they could breach the visitor’s defence twice on Tuesday night.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune United Betting Tip 2: Mamelodi Sundowns exact goals - two - @ 3.10 with 10bet

Too long to resist

While Sundowns have been largely dominant this season, it could take them a while to get going on Tuesday evening, especially after travelling from Tunisia over the weekend.

At home this term, the hosts have been level at halftime in six of their 11 PSL fixtures (55%). They went on to win half of those matches.

Five of Sekhukhune United’s away league games ended deadlocked after 45 minutes and they lost just once to Orlando Pirates.

With Sundowns splitting their goals equally between the first and second halves at home, the visitors may not have enough to resist the champions towards the end.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune United Betting Tip 3: Halftime/fulltime result - Draw/Sundowns @ 3.40 with 10bet