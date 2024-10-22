Mamelodi Sundowns vs Royal AM Predictions and Betting Tips: Sundowns to march on leading the PSL

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the Betway Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Royal AM.

Despite a crucial injury to Themba Zwane, Mamelodi Sundowns laid down a marker to the rest of the PSL on Sunday when they romped to a 5-0 win against Golden Arrows.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Royal AM Betting Tips

Matchbet & both teams to score - Mamelodi Sundowns & No @ 1.91 with Betway

Mamelodi Sundowns to win both halves - Yes @ 2.85 with Betway

Total and both teams to score - Over 2.5 goals & No @ 4.60 with Betway

Their cup victory highlighted their credentials as PSL champions and demonstrated that they won’t simply move aside without a fight.

Manqoba Mngqithi gave Tebogo Mokoena his first minutes of the season over the weekend and it seems he will play a significant role in the team going forward.

He’s expected to start when Sundowns host Royal AM at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Wednesday night.

The visitors suffered a disastrous 3-0 loss in their cup fixture to Cape Town City, indicating that their struggles may still continue well into this season.

Currently, they’re the league’s draw specialists as they’ve taken a point from every Betway Premiership game they’ve played this term.Facing a rampant Sundowns isn’t the ideal place to go when searching for your first three points, so it might be a tough night for Thwihli Thwahla.

No surprises

The champions are a serious force to be reckoned with on their own patch. They have won 25 of their last 31 games played in front of their beloved fans.

Apart from the MTN 8, they’ve made an excellent start to the campaign and are on a run of six consecutive victories.

In contrast, John Maduka’s Royal AM have yet to win a PSL fixture this term but the positive is that they haven’t lost.

Having said that, their 3-0 defeat over the weekend in the cup suggests that there won’t be any Magesi FC-like upsets on Wednesday evening.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Royal AM Betting Tip 1: Matchbet & both teams to score - Mamelodi Sundowns & No @ 1.91 with Betway

Domination from the off

Masandawana have been relentless in recent weeks against their opponents. Their early season wobbles appear to have been worked out and there is fire in their collective bellies.

Three of their last four outings saw the Brazilians convincingly find the back of the net on either side of the break.

Considering Royal AM conceded in both halves against Cape Town City over the weekend, it’s not a far-fetched prediction for the hosts to dominate from the first whistle.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Royal AM Betting Tip 2: Mamelodi Sundowns to win both halves - Yes @ 2.85 with Betway

Goals galore

Sundowns contributed five goals to the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup weekend that saw a record-breaking 22 goals in five games (23%).

The men from Tshwane scored 15 goals in their last four outings, an average of 3.75 goals per game.

They’re simply on fire up front and are facing a side who’ve had the exact opposite in attack. Royal AM have failed to score in 10 of their last dozen fixtures.

In their previous seven head-to-heads, Sundowns averaged 2.71 goals per match while they’ve only had both teams score in two of their last 10 fixtures.

It’s worth noting that the hosts have seen more than 2.5 goals in three of their previous five meetings with Royal AM.