Mamelodi Sundowns vs Polokwane City Predictions and Betting Tips: Revenge on the cards for Masandawana

Mamelodi Sundowns were absolutely ruthless against Kaizer Chiefs over the weekend in their Carling Black Label Knockout Cup quarter-final, winning 4-0.

That performance put to bed any thoughts that Sundowns were perhaps slipping this season, as many assumed after their loss to Polokwane City two weeks ago.

The PSL champions have a shot at revenge against Rise and Shine as they host the men from Limpopo in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday night.

Back in the comforts of the Lucas Moripe Stadium, it will prove difficult for Phuti Mohafe’s men to repeat their heroics of the reverse fixture against the champions.

However, Polokwane City are a much-improved side and enter this fixture third on the log, just two points behind their second-placed hosts.

Victory in Tshwane on Wednesday night will take Rise and Shine above Sundowns, so there’s ample incentive for them to put in a smashing performance.

Revenge or not?

Sundowns have a 100% record at home in the PSL this season, their only defeat came at the hands of Wednesday night’s opponents, albeit away from home.

These sides have traded blows in the last two meetings with the hosts beating Polokwane City in the MTN 8 earlier this season.

Despite having 70% ball possession, Masandawana didn’t register a single shot on target against Rise and Shine in the reverse fixture.

However, they more than made up for it by scoring seven times in the two matches following that defeat.

Phuti Mohafe employed tactics that saw his side get the better of the champions and he could well do it again.

Success at both ends

Facing the Mamelodi Sundowns beast away from home is a different prospect. The hosts are the leading scorers in the division with 13 goals.

In front of their fans, the Brazilians netted 11 goals, averaging 2.75 goals per game while conceding just twice in their four home league fixtures.

Rise and Shine have now scored at least once in their previous three league games and are averaging a goal per game on the road.

Considering they breached the champions’ defence recently, there’s a chance for goals at both ends on Wednesday night.

Late joy

Three days after seeing off Manqoba Mngqithi’s men in Limpopo, Rise and Shine registered an away victory at Royal AM.

It’s worth noting that both of those goals arrived in the 76th minute and beyond. They’ve only scored three away goals this term, two came in the second half and after the 61st minute.

Overall, Phuti Mohafe’s charges scored seven goals, four (57%) of them arriving after the break.

There’s a good chance that the visitors get some joy late in the piece at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.