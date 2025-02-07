Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Predictions and Betting Tips: Masandawana to extend their lead at the PSL summit

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the PSL clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates

+

The PSL champions have been looking menacing in recent weeks, easily dispatching SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby on Wednesday night.

Those three points maintained a six-point gap between themselves and Orlando Pirates, although Kabo Yellow have played a game more.

It’s the top-of-the-table clash next in the Betway Premiership when Mamelodi Sundowns welcome Orlando Pirates to Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers must win this match to regain some ground over the runaway leaders and reduce their deficit to three points with a game in hand.

However, overturning the hosts in their backyard is easier said than done as many have tried this season but nobody has succeeded.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Match result - Mamelodi Sundowns @2.23 with Betway

Winning margin - Mamelodi Sundowns to win by one goal @4.00 with Betway

Halftime/ fulltime correct score - 0-0/ 1-0 @9.60 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Heavy favourites

Sundowns have hosted seven league games this season, all of which returned a full complement of points for the Chloorkop outfit.

The champions are undefeated in 42 of their last 44 PSL matches and are on a run of nine consecutive victories.

While Pirates’ record is similarly impressive with five wins on the bounce in all competitions, attempting to plunder the points at Sundowns may be a task too far.

The last five head-to-heads have seen the hosts win twice while Pirates snatched two victories, both of which were in cup competitions and one arrived through penalties (D1).

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 1: Match result - Mamelodi Sundowns @2.23 with Betway

Fine margins

It’s worth noting that every victory within 90 minutes between these two in their last five meetings has arrived by a single-goal margin.

Both sides boast incredible attacking talents and have produced the numbers to show it but their respective defences have been equally commendable.

As a result, we could witness a close-fought encounter on Saturday. Five of Sundowns’ 13 victories arrived by one goal in the Betway Premiership this season.

While there aren’t many defeats to pick from with Jose Riveiro’s men, both losses this season were by a solitary goal.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 2: Winning margin - Mamelodi Sundowns to win by one goal @4.00 with Betway

Continuing trends

Surprisingly, the history of this fixture suggests there won’t be any goals after 45 minutes in Pretoria on Saturday.



The previous three battles all produced goalless results at halftime with goals only arriving in the second period in the latter two games.

Pirates have played five games on the road this season, and two (40%) of them ended 0-0 at the midpoint of the match.

To support this outsider theory, Sundowns’ last two wins against Pirates in the league both ended 1-0 to Masandawana.