Mamelodi Sundowns vs Moroka Swallows Predictions and Betting Tips: Sundowns to eke out three points

We look at the predictions and betting tips for the PSL champion's encounter with Moroka Swallows on Wednesday.

Sundowns have been navigating a packed schedule comprising DSTV Premiership games interspersed with CAF Champions League encounters.

The South African champions will play their third league game in just seven days when they welcome Moroka Swallows to Loftus Versfeld.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Moroka Swallows Betting Tips

Sundowns to win

Both teams to score

Over 2.5 goals

Fatigue is certainly a factor but Rhulani Mokoena has a galaxy full of stars from which to select during their packed schedule.

Since the start of the season, Moroka Swallows enjoyed a string of five unbeaten games, but that has been halted by three consecutive defeats at the time of writing.

It leaves the Dube Birds mid-table, seven points behind fourth place. However, a victory against an incredible Sundowns team seems unlikely.

Brazilians at their best

No team in the DSTV Premiership has taken a single point off the champions as they’ve proven too good, even for their fiercest rivals.

Sundowns have swept aside the rest of the league with relative ease and have only faltered in the CAF Champions League on their travels.

Swallows are capable of winning away from home, but in Tshwane, it will be nearly impossible.

In their five league games on the road this term, the opposition have taken the lead twice, and Steve Komphela’s men could only equalise once.

Sundowns will be a much tougher nut to crack for the Birds.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Moroka Swallows Betting Tip 1: Sundowns to win

Fatigued defence to let slip

It’s no secret that the champions’ backline has been battling fatigue. Their home leg against Pyramids FC unveiled the cracks and a more clinical outfit would have made the Brazlians pay.

However, Komphela’s troops have been experiencing internal issues with reports of players not being paid.

Club official, Sipho Xulu, mentioned that everything was back to normal after the players boycotted training for two weeks.

They may not be sharp enough to win the game, but Swallows can create chances against a tiring Sundowns.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Moroka Swallows Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score

Goal-hungry Masandawana

In their first 11 outings this season, Masandawana found the net 23 times, the best in the division.

With an average of three goals at home, Downs may sweep Swallows aside with a goal fest.

Swallows still laid a glove on Supersport United in their 2-1 defeat, after the fact that their players weren’t match-fit and in training.

For Sundowns, attacking talent in the form of Peter Shalulile and Lucas Ribeiro have scored a collective 11 goals in the PSL in just 11 games, an incredible record that doesn’t include their other goal involvements.

In all their fixtures played at Loftus, the games have seen more than two goals whether from the hosts alone or including their opponents.