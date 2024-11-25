It’s that time of the season when the CAF Champions League kicks off its group stage on the way to the ultimate prize in African football.

+

Mamelodi Sundowns have been in excellent form this season but they will certainly be licking their wounds from their cup final loss to new boys Mageisi FC over the weekend.

Unfortunately, for Maniema from the Democratic Republic of Congo, few things are worse than a hurting Sundowns, especially when they’re at home.

Manqoba Mngqithi will certainly require a response from his side after losing another cup final and getting off to a winning start in Group B is the ideal result on Tuesday night.

Maniema Union will also feel slightly confident as their domestic form has been incredible after avoiding defeat in their opening seven games in Ligue 1.

Unlike their South African opponents, they enter this fixture with a victory to their name and they’ve had an additional three days of rest, which could help them through 90 minutes.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maniema Betting Tips

Both teams to score - Yes @ 1.33 with Betway

Over 2.5 goals - Yes @ 1.91 with Betway

Match result - Mamelodi Sundowns to win @ 1.30 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of World Sports Betting, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

A different challenge

Before Saturday’s Carling Black Label Knockout Cup final, Sundowns managed four consecutive clean sheets.

However, it appears their defence isn’t as strong as those statistics made it out to be. The Brazilians tend to concede several chances during the game but the opponents lack quality.

It could be a different ballgame against Maniema as they’ve found the net in each of their last five outings.

Additionally, one of the last two meetings between these sides ended with both teams scoring on the day.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maniema Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score - Yes with Betway

Goals galore

Both teams have been fluent where it matters most - upfront. The hosts scored 12 goals in their previous five fixtures, averaging 2.4 goals per game.

Meanwhile, the Greens and Blacks netted nine times in their last five games at an average of 1.8 goals per game.

Three of Sundowns’ last five fixtures produced over 2.5 goals and one of the previous two head-to-heads resulted in more than two goals being scored.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maniema Betting Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals with Betway

A fortress

Sundowns haven’t lost to Maniema Union across their two meetings in 2021. At home, they’re a tough team to beat and have yet to suffer defeat in Tshwane.

They’ve been quite clinical in the preliminary round of this competition, scoring eight times over two legs and dispatching Mbabane Swallows.

With the squad depth Mngqithi has on his side, it’s difficult to see anything but a home victory here on Tuesday night.