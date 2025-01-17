Mamelodi Sundowns vs FAR Rabat Predictions and Betting Tips: Both sides should be happy with a draw

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the final group game between Mamelodi Sundowns and FAR Rabat, including 3.50 odds on the winning margin.

Mamelodi Sundowns showed incredible resilience to come back from 1-0 down at halftime to beat Maniema Union 2-1 last weekend and keep their qualifying hopes alive.

It turns out, they simply need a point to book their place in the quarter-final of the CAF Champions League as runners-up to FAR Rabat from Group B.

Masandawana host FAR Rabat at Loftus Versveld on Sunday evening in the hope of avoiding defeat but also hoping to leapfrog their opponents into first place.

The visitors have technically already qualified for the next round, it just depends on whether or not they go through as group winners or runners-up.

Head coach Hubert Velued underwent surgery this week and is in hospital, so he will miss the trip to South Africa, fuelling Sundowns’ belief that a victory is possible on Sunday.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs FAR Rabat Betting Tips

Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.12 with Betway

Double chance & both teams to score - Mamelodi Sundowns/ Draw & Yes @ 2.50 with Betway

Winning margin - Mamelodi Sundowns to win by one goal @ 3.50 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Defensive breaches expected

Despite Sundowns being resolute in defence in this competition, there is a chance for the visitors to pierce their backline as they did in the reverse fixture in December last year.

It’s worth noting that the Black Army have never failed to find the back of the net across their nine games in the CAF Champions League this season.

Miguel Cardoso’s side have become accustomed to keeping clean sheets at home as they’ve done so for the last five games across all competitions in Tshwane.

However, they’ve conceded at least once in three of their last four in Africa, suggesting that the visitors have a glimmer of hope here on Sunday.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs FAR Rabat Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.12 with Betway

Home advantage

The Brazilians are unbeaten in eight of the last nine CAF Champions League fixtures. They’ve won two of the three in this year’s edition.

However, the Botola Pro outfit are unbeaten in the group and enjoy that undefeated record for their previous eight games in Africa.

After securing a 1-1 draw away in Morocco, there’s no doubt that the hosts will be confident of snatching three points in Pretoria.

The visitors will fight to avoid defeat though as it will keep them top of the group going into the next round of the competition.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs FAR Rabat Betting Tip 2: Double chance & both teams to score - Mamelodi Sundowns/ Draw & Yes @ 2.50 with Betway

A single goal to be the difference

These teams are closely matched and are also missing some crucial personnel. The visitors are certainly without their head coach as he recovers from surgery in hospital.

FAR Rabat will also miss midfielder Narbi Naji as he serves a suspension for picking up three yellows while Hatem Al_Sawabi misses out through injury.

Bathusi Aubaas and Khuliso Mudau are both suspended for the hosts, making this fixture all the more difficult for both sides.

One-goal margins have dominated Sundowns’ results sequence recently as five of their last six games ended by a single goal.

They were on the right end of four of those matches and could certainly do the same at home this weekend.