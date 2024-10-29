Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Predictions and Betting Tips: Chink in the champions’ armour finally found

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the midweek Betway Premiership clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City.

+

Mamelodi Sundowns’ perfect start to their Betway Premiership campaign came to a crashing halt with a surprise 1-0 defeat to Polokwane City on Sunday afternoon.

It could be a blimp in their season but the rest of the PSL will garner some hope of overturning the champions.

Perhaps, their busy schedule is starting to take its toll on the Brazilians but they must put that aside when they host Cape Town City at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Their home record in the league has been nothing short of incredible but their last defeat on home soil was at the hands of the men from the Mother City.

Eric Tinkler’s charges aren’t exactly lighting up the PSL. They enter this midweek fixture 12th in the standings, having won just one game from their opening four.

However, if they could pull off a victory here, it would propel them straight into sixth, indicating that it’s still early in the season to start writing them off.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Betting Tips

Double chance - Draw/ Cape Town City @ 2.24 with Betway

Cape Town City to win either half - Yes @ 3.05 with Betway

Totals - Under 1.5 goals @ 3.05 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Capitalising on vulnerability

There is a major chance that Sundowns will recover from their weekend wobble and dispatch off Cape Town City comfortably.

However, there could also be an air of vulnerability for the hosts, which the Citizens can capitalise on.

Perhaps, knowing that they were the last team to beat the champions in their backyard will provide them with the confidence they need this Wednesday.

Three of the last five meetings between these teams ended in a draw with both sides bagging one win apiece.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Draw/ Cape Town City @ 2.24 with Betway

Securing a half

If the Cape outfit doesn’t hold on to bag three points in Tshwane, they are more than capable of securing a victory in one half of football.

Tinkler’s charges were the only team to beat Sundowns in the league last term and they’re currently on a three-game unbeaten run (W2, D1).

City have won three of their last six halves of football and considering that Sundowns didn’t even have a shot on target against Polokwane City, the visitors can win one half here.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Betting Tip 2: Cape Town City to win either half - Yes @ 3.05 with Betway

Low-scoring affair

The champions underperformed drastically over the weekend, registering seven goal attempts fewer than Polokwane City (4) without a single one being on target.

In fact, the Rise and Shine goalkeeper didn’t have a single save to make. The history of this fixture suggests that this will also be a low-scoring affair.

Only one of their previous five head-to-heads ended with more than a single goal being scored. In all those matches, at least one team walked away with a clean sheet.

Both teams are entering this game with results that produced less than 1.5 goals, not a far-fetched prediction for this one.