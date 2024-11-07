Mamelodi Sundowns is a no-brainer bet for the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final

After hitting a bump in the road against Polokwane City a fortnight ago, Mamelodi Sundowns have rediscovered their ruthlessness.

They wasted no time in punishing Kaizer Chiefs in the quarter-final last weekend and are now firm favourites to go on to lift the ‘beer trophy’. At 1.35 odds, Sundowns are almost certain to cross the line in the semi-final this weekend.

Current form Squad rotation Demanding more

How they both look going into Sunday

Nobody expected Mamelodi Sundowns to suffer a shock defeat to Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership two weeks ago.

They were quite poor in attack against Rise and Shine but had an opportunity during the week to right those wrongs.

In the reverse fixture in Tshwane, the Brazilians exacted revenge on the Limpopo outfit with a 2-0 win on Wednesday night.

Consequently, Masandawana find themselves in second spot in the PSL and are just three points behind leaders, Orlando Pirates.

Four wins from the last five suggests Sundowns can get the job done against Marumo Gallants at the Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday afternoon.

The PSL newcomers aren’t in a great space in the league and are flirting with relegation as they lie 14th in the table.

With one win from their opening six games, it’s difficult to see Dan Malesela’s team trouble the current PSL champions.

Freshening up the team

Sundowns have quite a bit on their plate in terms of fixtures. They have yet to begin their continental journey in the CAF Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

However, Manqoba Mngqithi already has been planning to maintain freshness in the squad and rotate the team wherever possible.

The former Golden Arrows coach made a staggering nine changes on Wednesday night from the team that thrashed Kaizer Chiefs at the Calabash last weekend.

Only Ronwen Williams and Peter Shalulile were the survivors of the Amakhosi clash. Mngqithi mentioned these wholesale changes were primarily to keep the team energised.

It seemed to have worked as his new-look Sundowns walked away with three points and a clean sheet.





As a result, Masandawana can field their strongest 11 in this semi-final, especially since we’re heading for an international break straight after.

Marumo Gallants can expect a long afternoon against a team that is well-rested and raring to add the first piece of silverware to their trophy cabinet this season.

Mngqithi demands more

One would think dispatching off Kaizer Chiefs by finding the net four times without conceding would have any coach content about his squad - not Manqoba Mngqithi.

After that quarter-final, he spoke to the media and said, “I am unhappy with the number of goals we scored. I think we could have scored more.”

Despite being favourites to lift the trophy, Mngqithi is keeping his feet on the ground. “I never want to look at a cup competition and get ahead of myself.



I am the type of person that believes as a team we should always fight to win the next match. If we win more matches, we are likely to win more trophies.

As to think this one is for the taking, it’s not what I do”, he said. He’s certainly not taking this cup lightly, which means Gallants can expect a full-strength Sundowns on Sunday afternoon.

Betting Tip: Sundowns to win @1.35 with Betway