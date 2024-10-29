Magesi vs Kaizer Chiefs Predictions and Betting Tips: A surprise result is on the cards

Explore our predictions and tips for the Betway Premiership fixture between Magesi and Kaizer Chiefs, including 6.80 odds on the winning margin.

After a shaky start to life in South Africa’s top-flight, Magesi have settled down and caused a serious upset.

They lost their opening two league games of the campaign but have since avoided defeat with their cup win over Orlando Pirates being the centre of attention.

Clinton Larsen’s men next face another Sowetan giant in the form of Kaizer Chiefs when the Glamour Boys visit the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night.

Both teams will have eyes on the weekend for their quarter-final fixtures in the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup but more Chiefs than Magesi.

The Amakhosi have a date with PSL champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, with a chance to even the scores after losing to Masandawana in the league before the international break.

That heavyweight clash may require more focus from Nasreddine Nabi’s men but they can’t neglect their league duties, especially after losing to SuperSport United over the weekend.

With that in mind, anything can happen in Limpopo on Tuesday night, offering several opportunities to capitalise on the betting front.

Magesi vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tips

Double chance - Magesi/ Draw @ 1.90 with Betway

Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.15 with Betway

Winning margin - Magesi to win by one goal @ 6.80 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Cup distractions

Larsen has stabilised his troops after a shaky start in the PSL. They’re now unbeaten in their last four outings across all competitions.

Their impressive 3-2 victory over Pirates in the cup makes them a surprise package this season as they’re more than capable of overturning Chiefs here.

The majority of football fans thought the Glamour Boys had turned the corner for good, especially with their 4-0 routing of SuperSport United in the cup.

However, they backed up that performance with a 1-0 defeat to the same opponents a week later, indicating that there’s still much work for Nabi to do.

Additionally, with Sundowns on the horizon, Magesi could capitalise and get something out of this fixture, perhaps even three points.

Magesi vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Magesi/ Draw @ 1.90 with Betway

Defensive breaches on either side

Despite both teams blanking in their last competitive fixture, there are likely to be goals at both ends here.

Chiefs have found the net in four of their last five games while they’ve conceded in 80% of those fixtures as well.

Since this is the first meeting between the clubs, there isn’t a head-to-head record to judge the outcome. The visitors have seen both teams score in three of their previous five outings.

Dikwena tša Meetse can take heart from that statistic and from the fact that they slipped three past Chiefs’ fellow Sowetan giants a fortnight ago.

Magesi vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.15 with Betway

Surprise result loading

Magesi defeating Chiefs will be a surprise result, considering the strength of their respective squads and the experience that the visitors possess in this division.

However, we’ve seen the Amakhosi slip up at times when most thought they would be dominant.

Nabi has changed things at Naturena but last weekend’s defeat suggests there are still weaknesses for him to address.

Clinton Larsen possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience in the PSL and his teams are usually difficult to beat.

If they can see off Chiefs on Wednesday night, it will be by a single-goal margin, just like both victories Magesi earned this season.

Meanwhile, Chiefs have lost two of their last three games, both defeats arrived by a single goal.