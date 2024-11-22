Magesi FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predictions and Betting Tips: An outside chance for a cup upset

The term David vs Goliath doesn’t quite sum up this cup final as Magesi FC arguably can’t be described as David.

Nonetheless, in their maiden season in South African top-flight football, they have surprised the entire football fraternity.

Featuring in the cup final is a major feather in the collective cap of the Limpopo side. Still, they have an uphill climb against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Toyota Stadium this Saturday.

The Brazilians can bag their first piece of silverware under the guidance of Manqoba Mngqithi and his brand-new technical team.

On paper, this fixture looks like it’s heading one way - the way of the Tshwane giants. But this is football and we’ve seen much larger surprises in the past.

The giant-killing Magesi FC certainly enter as the underdogs, but their victory over Orlando Pirates at the start of the competition means they’re not to be taken lightly.

Magesi FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Both teams to score @2.60 with Betway

Double chance - Magesi FC/ Draw @ 2.87 with Betway

To lift the cup - Magesi FC @ 4.50 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Exploiting a weakness

After Mamelodi Sundowns’ shock league defeat to Polokwane City in late October, they’ve gone on a four-game winning run.

Magesi FC will be concerned that all four victories came without the Brazlians’ shipping a single goal. Sundowns won those matches to nil.

Clinton Larsen cleverly pointed out though that in this competition the PSL champions have been incredible but that the opposition have always had chances to score.

With Masandawana averaging 3.7 goals per game in the knockout cup and Magesi slotting in a goal per game, there will likely be goals at both ends on Saturday afternoon.

Magesi FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score @2.60 with Betway

A glimmer of hope

There is no doubt that Mngqithi will have one eye on the start of the CAF Champions League group stage during the week.

It could influence some of his team selection decisions, which Magesi can capitalise on. Larsen’s men have been consistent in this competition and in the league.

Dikwena Tsa Meetse are on a seven-game unbeaten run (W4, D3) and haven’t lost a game since the middle of September.

The underdogs have been performing well and demonstrated that they can punch above their weight.



Considering Bafana Ba Style’s concession of goal-scoring opportunities, Larsen’s men can at least secure a draw after 90 minutes.

Magesi FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: Double chance - Magesi FC/ Draw @ 2.87 with Betway

The Limpopo outfit will have no illusions about where they rank in this battle. Despite going all out to slay another giant, their plans could go awry.

However, this is a cup final where history and stature go out the window. Magesi are more than capable of taking Sundowns to a shootout.

Anything can happen thereafter but Magesi are offering great value for the minnows to lift the trophy come the end of Saturday evening.