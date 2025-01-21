Magesi FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predictions and Betting Tips: The champions to pile on the misery for Magesi

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Mamelodi Sundowns’ midweek visit to Magesi FC in the Betway Premiership.

+

Despite bringing in Owen da Gama as the head coach of Magesi FC, the club have continued their struggles in the Betway Premiership.

As we approach the season's midpoint, the new boys are rooted to the foot of the table having won just once in a dozen league matches.

However, Magesi have beaten Mamelodi Sundowns when it mattered most, in the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup final in November last year.

Repeating that feat this time around may prove more difficult. Nonetheless, the hosts must aim for three points on Wednesday night in Polokwane.

Mamelodi Sundowns will certainly think about that defeat in the final and won’t pass up this opportunity to exact their revenge.

After booking their place in the CAF Champions League over the weekend, Masandawana return to league action for the first time this year, where they top the standings.

With three points between them and Orlando Pirates, Miguel Cardoso will no doubt want to keep the Buccaneers at arm's length.

Magesi FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Mamelodi Sundowns clean sheet - Yes @ 1.30 with Betway

Matchbet & both teams to score - Mamelodi Sundowns & no @ 1.47 with Betway

Halftime/ fulltime - Mamelodi Sundowns/ Mamelodi Sundowns @ 1.58 with Betway

Best vs worst

Apart from number one facing last on Wednesday night, it’s also the best offence in the league taking on the worst.

Magesi’s problem this season has been the lack of goals, especially in the PSL. They’ve only scored four goals in 12 games at an average of 0.33 goals per game.

Owen da Gama’s troops failed to hit the back of the net in 80% of their home games this term. In contrast, Sundowns only blanked in 9% of their PSL fixtures at any venue.

The Brazilians have shut out the opposition in 64% of their league games and haven’t conceded in their last six consecutive Betway Premiership matches.

Magesi FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 1: Mamelodi Sundowns clean sheet - Yes @ 1.30 with Betway

A long night awaits

Magesi shocked the South African football fraternity when they defeated both Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns on their way to the Carling Knockout trophy.

However, they haven’t capitalised on their cup form in the league. They’ve not won a PSL game in their last nine attempts, conceding at least once in their last three at home.

With no goal in their previous four league fixtures, Sundowns could run out winners comfortably here, especially considering their quest for an eighth consecutive title.

The visitors have six shutouts on the bounce, meaning it could be a difficult night for the Limpopo outfit.

Magesi FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: Matchbet & both teams to score - Mamelodi Sundowns & no @ 1.47 with Betway

Dominant from the first whistle

Magesi have played a dozen league games this term, they’ve fallen behind in four of them (33%). They’ve never recovered in any of those fixtures to rescue a point or win the game.

Meanwhile, Sundowns have never been on the wrong side of a result at halftime in this competition and won 73% (8 of 11) of their games at the 45-minute mark.

The champions have taken the lead first in three of their five away dates, making a case for them to dominate the opposition from the kick-off.