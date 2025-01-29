Maccabi Tel Aviv vs FC Porto Predictions: Visitors Pinch the Points

Our football predictions expert reveals his top three bets for Maccabi Tel Aviv vs FC Porto in this Europa League 8th round clash at 9 pm on Thursday.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs FC Porto Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Maccabi Tel Aviv vs FC Porto

Porto to win at odds of 1.40 on Betway , equating to a 71% chance of the Portuguese club winning.

, equating to a 71% chance of the Portuguese club winning. Samu to score at odds of 2.30 on Betway , indicating a 43% chance of the Spanish forward scoring.

, indicating a 43% chance of the Spanish forward scoring. Both teams to score at odds of 1.90 on Betway, representing a 52% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Porto should be expected to win against Maccabi Tel Aviv by a scoreline of 1-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Porto face Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League this Thursday as they aim to fight for a place in the next round.

Their prospects took a hit when they lost 1-0 at home to Olympiacos last week. This left the Portuguese giants on just eight points after seven rounds.

The good news for Porto is that they’ll be up against a side performing even worse than them on neutral ground.

Maccabi Tel Aviv have picked up just six points, conceding a staggering 16 goals in their seven matches. They head into this fixture after a 3-1 loss to Bodo/Glimt on the road.

Porto are winless in their last five across all competitions, but their Spanish forward might be able to bail them out of trouble once more.

Probable Lineups for Maccabi Tel Aviv vs FC Porto

The probable lineup for Maccabi Tel Aviv in the "system of play."

Mishpati; Nachimas, Davidzada, Stojic, Asante, van Overeem, Sissokho, Peretz, Wesley Patati, Davida, Turgeman

The probable lineup for FC Porto in the "system of play."

Costa; Galeno, Otavio, Perez, Fernandes, Nico, Eustaquio, Franco, Mora, Pepe, Samu

Porto to Scrape Home

The first of our Maccabi Tel Aviv vs FC Porto predictions is banking on a change of fortune for the visitors. Winless in their last five, Porto are in a difficult situation but one that can still be rectified.

They started their Europa League campaign strong with wins over Hoffenheim and Midtjylland, alongside a thrilling 3-3 draw with Manchester United. However, a dip in form has seen them slide down the table.

They now face what could be their weakest opponents yet. Maccabi Tel Aviv have lost four of their seven Europa League matches, conceding 16 in the process. This is Porto’s last chance, but it might just be the one they need.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs FC Porto Bet 1: Porto Victory with odds of 1.40 on Betway

Spaniard to Steal the Show

If the visitors are to win, it’s likely to be down to their star Spanish striker. He is the main focus for the second of our Maccabi Tel Aviv vs FC Porto predictions.

Samu has scored five Europa League goals, as well as an impressive 13 in 15 league appearances. The 20-year-old is one of the most promising young strikers in Europe this campaign.

With his strength, athleticism and sharp instincts in the box, Samu is ready to cause Maccabi Tel Aviv’s fragile defence plenty of problems on Thursday night. He’s the main man for a reason, and Porto’s hopes of progressing rest heavily on his shoulders.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs FC Porto Bet 2: Samu Anytime Scorer with odds of 2.30 on Betway

An Open Game Expected

Although we are backing Porto to win the match, it would be naive to suggest they’ll have it all their own way. The Portuguese side have not won any of their last five games across all competitions, and they have only kept one clean sheet from their last five away games.

Maccabi Tel Aviv’s defence is arguably worse, but they have still managed to score three goals at home. Two of those came against RFS in a 2-1 win, while the other came in a narrow 2-1 defeat against Real Sociedad.

As both defences are vulnerable, goals seem likely in this clash.