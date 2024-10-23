Lyon vs Besiktas Predictions: In-form sides to deliver entertainment

Our football predictions expert reveals his predictions for Lyon vs Besiktas ahead of their Europa League match on Thursday at 9 pm.

Lyon vs Besiktas Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Lyon vs Besiktas

Over 2.5 goals with odds of @ 1.61 on Betway , equating to a 62% chance of a high-scoring game.

, equating to a 62% chance of a high-scoring game. Both Teams To Score - Yes, with odds of @ 1.70 on Betway , indicating a 59% and 60% chance of both teams finding the back of the net.

, indicating a 59% and 60% chance of both teams finding the back of the net. Lyon or Draw and Both teams to score - Yes, with odds of @2.00 on Betway, representing a 50% & 53% chance for the hosts not to lose the game and both teams to score.

Lyon and Besiktas should be expected to draw 2-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The hosts are excited to be back in European competition after a hiatus, while Besiktas are desperate to find their rhythm on the continental stage.

The French side's Europa League journey has been nothing short of spectacular so far, with compelling victories over Olympiacos and Rangers. The latter, a 4-1 triumph in Glasgow, showcased Lyon's attacking prowess, with Alexandre Lacazette and Malick Fofana both finding the net twice.

This emphatic win has undoubtedly set the tone for Lyon’s European ambitions, bringing back memories of their 2016/17 Europa League semi-final run.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side entered the Europa League with high hopes. However, they have struggled to leave their mark, having been comprehensively beaten by Ajax and Eintracht Frankfurt.

These defeats exposed their vulnerabilities, particularly in defence, where they've allowed seven goals in just two matches.

Probable Lineups for Lyon vs Besiktas

The probable lineup for Lyon in the "system of play."

Lucas Perri; Caleta-Car, Omari, Niakhate, Tagliafico; Veretout, Tolisso; Benrahma, Cherki, Zaha; Orban.

The probable lineup for Besiktas in the "system of play."

Gunok, Uduokhai, Topçu, Svensson, Masuaku; Ndour, Fernandes, Bulut; Joao Mario, Rafa Silva, Immobile.

Thriving Under Sage's Command

Our Lyon vs Besiktas predictions suggest Lyon have also been making significant strides domestically. They have recently defeated Le Havre 4-0, a result that underpins their current form and offensive skills.

Rayan Cherki and Malick Fofana have been instrumental, weaving play and unlocking defences, while captain Lacazette continues to thrive as the focal point of their attack.

Despite Nemanja Matic's absence due to injury, the return of Duje Caleta-Car from suspension promises to reinforce their defence against Besiktas.

Les Gones are likely to stick to their attacking guns, leveraging home advantage to overwhelm a Besiktas side that have shown frailties on the road. Their penchant for high-octane play could force Besiktas onto the back foot early on.

Lyon vs Besiktas Bet 1: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.61 with Betway.

Searching for Stability

The Black Eagles have shown resilience back in the Turkish Super Lig. Their recent 2-0 victory over Konyaspor marked a return to winning ways following a turbulent spell before the international break. Former Lazio striker Ciro Immobile, who has been a beacon of consistency with eight goals so far, will once again be crucial to their attacking aspirations in France.

However, the absence of players like Gabriel Paulista and Milot Rashica due to injuries could challenge Van Bronckhorst's options on the field.

Despite being defeated in previous European stints, the visitors have the ability to regroup and threaten strong sides, as evidenced by their 5-0 win against Galatasaray back in August. They particularly rely on the creativity of the experienced Portuguese duo, Rafa Silva and João Mário.

Lyon vs Besiktas Bet 2: Both Teams To Score - Yes @ 1.70 with Betway.

Goals expected at the Groupama

Considering Lyon's current form and Besiktas’ struggles on the road, with just one win and one clean sheet in the last five matches, backing the home side to secure victory seems to be a strong choice.

The hosts have scored 14 times in their last six games across all competitions, but Van Bronckhorst can count on plenty of goal scorers in his side. Their last meeting in the 2016/17 Europa League quarter-finals saw both sides claiming 2-1 wins at home before Lyon edged it on penalties.

Our Lyon vs Besiktas predictions indicate another high-scoring game on Thursday seems likely.