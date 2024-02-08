Luton vs Sheffield United Predictions: Luton to condemn the Blades to more pain

We share predictions and betting tips for Luton’s Premier League date with Sheffield United, including 2.52 odds on the halftime/ full-time result.

+

Luton’s recent form has done theme wonders, lifting themselves out of the relegation zone before this weekend’s fixtures.

Rob Edwards has done a marvellous job in turning around his team’s fortunes as they currently lie a point above Everton with a game in hand.

Luton vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Luton to win @ 1.75 with Supabets

Both teams to score @ 1.75 with Supabets

Halftime/ Full-time result - Luton / Luton @ 2.52 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Hatters on the up

After being stuck in the relegation zone for most of the season, Luton are starting to find a rhythm that moved them into safety.

The Hatters are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions (W3, D3).

They registered impressive victories against Brighton and Everton before last weekend and should add to Chris Wilder’s misery at Sheffield United.

The hosts were victors in December last year at Bramall Lane and got the better of the Blades in their last two meetings.

Sheffield United’s away form makes for poor reading as they’re yet to bag three points and only registered two draws on the road in the league this season.

They’re on a run of three straight defeats across all competitions and have lost five of their last seven league fixtures (D2).

Luton vs Sheffield United Betting Tip 1: Luton to win @ 1.75 with Supabets

Recent goal spree

Luton have found the net in 91% of their home league matches this term. They have scored in each of their last five games and average 1.55 goals per game at home.

The Hatters scored eight goals in their previous two outings and will almost certainly bag a goal on Saturday.

Overall, Sheffield United have been finding things tough upfront, however, their blank against Aston Villa the last time out was the only one in their previous five games.

Before last weekend, the Blades scored at least two goals in four consecutive matches, even putting four past Gillingham in the FA Cup.

Luton’s defensive weaknesses were on display last weekend, surrendering a two-goal lead to allow Newcastle back in the game.

Wilder will want his troops to exploit those vulnerabilities through the club's top scorers Olivier McBurnie and Cameron Archer.

Luton vs Sheffield United Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 1.75 with Supabets

All the wrong records

Wilder won’t be impressed with the records his team currently hold. They have the worst away record, offence and defence in the division.

They’ve been on the losing end at halftime in 48% of their league fixtures and have only managed to equalise on three occasions after the 12 times their opponents have taken the lead.

Luton have led at the break in three of their 11 Premier League fixtures and have crucially taken the lead in 45% of their matches.

With Elijah Adebayo striking four goals in his last two league games, he’s in a purple patch, which could spell bad news for the Blades.