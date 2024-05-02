Luton Town vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips: Anybody’s game at Kenilworth Road

We share predictions and betting tips for Everton’s trip to Luton Town on Friday night, including 9.60 odds on the correct score.

Even after losing three Premier League games on the bounce, Luton Town still can survive relegation this season.

The Hatters enter the final three games of the campaign one point adrift from safety and with Nottingham Forest losing to Manchester City on Sunday, their hopes received a major boost.

Luton Town vs Everton Betting Tips

Double chance & both teams to score - Luton/Everton & Yes @ 2.08 with Supabets

Halftime/fulltime double chance - Luton or Everton/Luton or Draw @ 2.74 with Supabets

Correct score - 2-1 to Luton @ 9.60 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Rob Edwards’ troops must get a positive result when they entertain Everton at Kenilworth Road on Friday night to give themselves a decent chance of staying up for another year.

Everton have mathematically secured their status as a Premier League club with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Brentford last weekend.

Sean Dyche can breathe easier as his side lies 15th in the standings, 11 points ahead of Luton in 18th. The Toffees can still aim to finish the campaign higher in the table.

However, snatching three points away from home won’t be easy for the Merseysiders, making Friday night’s battle an intriguing one to watch.

Confidence is key

Luton have been in poor form recently, winning just once in their last 15 competitive matches. Their previous seven have seen both teams find the back of the net.

82% of their home league games ended with goals on both sides while seven of the visitor’s away dates produced strikes on either end of the pitch.

Everton should be high on confidence after three consecutive victories that included derailing Liverpool’s title hopes just last week.

The Toffees kept three clean sheets in that run of games, however, all of these were in the comforts of their home at Goodison Park.

When Dyche’s team travelled this season, they were below par, winning just one in their last 11 games across all competitions.

Luton will be fighting for their lives, they could either show up and bag three points or chase the win and risk losing on the day.

Luton Town vs Everton Betting Tip 1: Double chance & both teams to score - Luton/ Everton & Yes @ 2.08 with Supabets

Hatters hoping for a repeat of history

Their topsy-turvy form may play out on Friday night but Luton are on a run of losing at halftime and fulltime in their last three games.

The fact that they beat Everton at Goodison Park will give them hope of securing a victory in this one, which could see both halves fall either way.

Nine of Everton’s 17 away league games ended in a draw at halftime (W1, L7). They went on to lose three of the halftime draws and five of the seven midway losses.

That type of away form should make for good reading for the hosts who’ve beaten Everton at halftime and fulltime in each of their last two meetings.

Luton Town vs Everton Betting Tip 2: Halftime/fulltime double chance - Luton or Everton/Luton or Draw @ 2.74 with Supabets

Scoreline similarities

Score predictions are always tough, especially in the Premier League. Luton’s most popular scoreline at home this season has been 2-1 both in victory and defeat (W2, L4).

That scoreline makes up 12% of Everton’s away results this term with a 2-0 defeat occurring just once more than 2-1.

Six of the visitor’s defeats this season ended by a one-goal margin while Luton have only won six games all season, five have come by a solitary goal.