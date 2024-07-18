Lump on Spain: Time To Back La Roja For World Cup Glory

Spain’s World Cup price represents excellent value after they dominated Euro 2024 to win the competition with a 100% record.

Spain were comfortably the best team at Euro 2024, winning all of their matches en route to lifting the trophy. They beat Croatia, Germany, France, and England, and have a young, talented squad ready to win the World Cup for a second time in 2026.

Outright market Odds Spain to win the 2026 World Cup 7.00 Spain to win the 2024-25 Nations League 7.00

Since the 2022 World Cup, Scotland and Colombia are the only teams to beat Spain

La Roja won every match at Euro 2024

Spain reached the final of the 2023 under-21s European Championship

Squad Ages Suggest Period of Spanish Dominance

Of Spain’s starters at Euro 2024, Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, and Alvaro Morata are the only players likely to be past their peaks by the next World Cup. Fabian Ruiz and Rodri will be 30 years old, which is not an issue for players in their positions. Robin Le Normand will be 29, as will Unai Simon.

Morata, if he doesn’t retire, could still lead the line at 33 years old. Robert Lewandowski just scored 26 goals in a season for Barcelona at 35.

Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Gavi, Alex Baena, Alejandro Balde, and Eric Garcia should all improve further. Garcia is the oldest of that group at 23 years old, with Yamal and Gavi still in their teens.

Right-back and centre-back are two areas where Spain need to plan for the next World Cup. Garcia and Daniel Vivian are two options next to Le Normand. Hugo Novoa and Marc Pubill are among the candidates to succeed Carvajal and Jesus Navas.

Further forward, Ferran Torres will be just 25 years old in 2026, and could compete with or replace Morata as their number nine.

Dani Olmo, who was just named to the Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament, will be just 28 in two years’ time.

Luis de la Fuente’s role in this success cannot be overstated, even with a talented squad. He will surely want to stay around for the World Cup after overseeing such an emphatic Euros triumph.

Spanish Upside Is Significant

Williams and Yamal have just starred at Euro 2024, tormenting some of the world’s best defenders. Only 11 La Liga players had more expected assists per 90 than Yamal last season. Pedri – his Barcelona and Spain teammate – matched that mark. Williams was not far behind, while Baena was fourth among all La Liga players in that category.

Samuel Omorodion, Ferran Torres, Hugo Duro, and Sergio Arribas were all in the top 25 in non-penalty expected goals per 90.

Among midfielders, Valencia’s Pepelu will be 27 by the World Cup, and has just had an excellent season as a progressive passer and ball winner, making him a strong option if Rodri or Fabian Ruiz are unavailable.

Spain’s 2026 World Cup squad will have plenty of continuity from the team which just cruised to Euros glory. There is additional upside waiting in the wings after their under-21s went on a run to the Euros final in 2023, plus plenty of Spaniards performing to a high level domestically. If de la Fuente stays in charge, Spain should be the favourites to lift the trophy at MetLife Stadium.