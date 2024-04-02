Liverpool vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips: Reds to consolidate top spot

We share predictions and betting tips for Liverpool’s midweek clash with Sheffield United, including 4.40 odds on the first goalscorer.

After fighting back from a goal down to bag all three points against Brighton, Liverpool are perched at the top of the Premier League.

Winning their 20th league title and giving Jurgen Klopp a resounding send-off is surely on the minds of the Merseysiders and their fans around the world.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Liverpool to win to nil @ 1.89 with Betway

Winning margin - Liverpool to win by two goals @ 4.30 with Betway

First goalscorer - Darwin Nunez @ 4.40 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Thanks to Manchester City’s draw against Arsenal, the league title’s destiny is wholly in the hands of Liverpool.

There shouldn’t be any surprises when they welcome Sheffield United to Anfield on Thursday night.

The Blades are in a dire situation, even if they’ve managed two draws on the bounce in the league.

Chris Wilder’s troops are rooted to the foot of the table and are eight points away from safety. Stranger things have happened in football but an away win won’t be likely on Thursday.

The Merseyside fortress

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 15 league games at Anfield. They’ve created a fortress in Merseyside with their two losses this term coming away from home.

Sheffield United’s last victory against the hosts came in 1994 and with only three wins this term, there’s not much hope for Wilder’s men.

Four of their last five meetings between these two ended with Liverpool winning to nil. The visitors struggled to score goals all season, with an average of 0.93 goals per game.

27% of Liverpool’s home games in the Premier League have seen them win to nil.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United Betting Tip 1: Liverpool to win to nil @ 1.89 with Betway

A popular margin

Liverpool have won 20 times in the league this season, eight of those have been by a two-goal margin.

Five of their 12 home victories were by the same margin, while another five came by three goals.

Sheffield United played 14 league matches on the road this term, losing 10 of them. They’ve equally lost four apiece by one and two-goal margins with two defeats coming by a four-goal margin.

The hosts have won by two goals against the Blades in three of their last five head-to-heads, including the previous two meetings.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United Betting Tip 2: Winning margin - Liverpool to win by two goals @ 4.30 with Betway

Darwin Nunez is just behind Mohamed Salah in Liverpool’s top scorer’s chart in the league this season. The Uruguayan netted 10 times already this season, three in his last five games.

Of those three goals, two have been the opening goal in the game and with Nunez set to lead the line on Thursday against a shaky defence, he will likely strike first.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United Betting Tip 3: First goalscorer - Darwin Nunez @ 4.40 with Betway