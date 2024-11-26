Liverpool vs Real Madrid Predictions: Salah key in Reds’ victory

We bring you our Liverpool vs Real Madrid predictions courtesy of our betting expert ahead of their Champions League clash at 8 pm on Wednesday.

+

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Liverpool Victory with odds of @ 2.00 on Betway , equating to a 59% & 50% chance of Arne Slot’s side winning.

, equating to a 59% & 50% chance of Arne Slot’s side winning. Mohamed Salah to score with odds of @ 2.20 on Betway , indicating a 45% and 42% chance of the attacker scoring.

, indicating a 45% and 42% chance of the attacker scoring. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals with odds of @1.75 on Betway, representing a 57% & 57% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net and at least three goals in the match.

Liverpool should beat Real Madrid 3-1 at Anfield.

New to Betway? Learn all about the Betway Sign Up Code



Haven't joined Betway yet? Explore our comprehensive Betway registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in South Africa.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Real Madrid, the reigning champions of Europe, make the trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool this week.

Arne Slot has steered Liverpool to the top of the Premier League and they are now the favourites to win the crown for only the second time. Jurgen Klopp secured his legendary status by winning the championship in the 2019/20 season, and Slot has the opportunity to replicate that success in his debut campaign..

Liverpool have also made a flying start in the Champions League. The club have a great affinity with this competition, having won the trophy on six occasions. Slot's team stands alone with a perfect 100% record after the first four matches of the league phase.

Carlo Ancelotti has struggled to get his Real Madrid team performing well at the start of this season. Kylian Mbappe's arrival seems to have disrupted the attack's balance, but it's only a matter of time before we witness the brilliance of the maverick Frenchman in the Spanish capital.

Los Blancos are the undisputed kings of Europe and the reigning champions. However, they find themselves in 18th place ahead of the trip to Anfield. They have lost two of their four matches in the Champions League thus far.

Probable Lineups for Liverpool vs Real Madrid

The probable lineup for Liverpool in the "system of play."

Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Garcia; Guler, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe

Anfield Crowd Gives Liverpool the Edge

The first of our Liverpool vs Real Madrid predictions is for Arne Slot’s side to win.

Liverpool have lost just one of their 18 competitive matches so far this season. They have an exceptional defensive record, conceding an average of just 0.67 goals per game. The Reds also have a superb record at Anfield, having lost just seven of their 95 home matches across all competitions since the start of the 2021-22 season.

Real Madrid were beaten 1-0 by Lille in their last Champions League game on the road. Since then, they have also lost at home to Milan in this competition. Liverpool have already comfortably beaten the Rossoneri this season, which doesn’t bode well for Madrid.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Liverpool Victory @ 2.00 with Betway.

Salah Set for Best Ever Season

Mohamed Salah continued his exceptional season by netting two goals in the 3-2 win over Southampton at the weekend, and we are backing him to find the net as part of our Liverpool vs Real Madrid predictions.

Salah played a crucial role in Liverpool's past successes, yet under Arne Slot's leadership, he's poised for his most productive season yet. The Egyptian has scored 10 goals and registered six assists in Premier League matches. He has netted one goal in the Champions League and provided four assists.

Mohamed has recently shown a sharp eye for goals, netting four times in his last three games. The long-term data is equally encouraging, with Salah boasting a non-penalty xG of 0.5 per 90 minutes over the past year.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Mohamed Anytime Scorer @ 2.20 with Betway.

Real Can Contribute to Goal Fest

Liverpool have a great defensive record this season, but keeping Real Madrid at bay will be a tough task. With players like Vinicius and Mbappe capable of creating goals out of nothing, Real Madrid looked formidable in their 3-0 victory over Leganes on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have scored an average of 2.17 goals per game this season and have failed to score in just two of their 18 matches across all competitions.

Southampton managed to challenge Liverpool over the weekend, scoring twice in the process. There are certainly weaknesses for Real to take advantage of.