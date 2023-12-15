Liverpool vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips: The Reds to add to their rivals’ misery

Explore our football betting expert’s predictions and tips for Liverpool’s Premier League encounter against Manchester United.

To say Manchester United are going through a tough period would be an understatement.

Losing 3-0 at home to Bournemouth last week and getting dumped out of the UEFA Champions League in midweek is as bad as it gets for the Red Devils.

But, when it rains, it pours and Erik ten Hag has to motivate his troops for a dreaded trip to Anfield.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are currently top of the log and have gone on a run of nine games undefeated in the Premier League.

Recent weeks have required the Reds to demonstrate grit and tenacity, having beaten Fulham and Crystal Palace from losing positions.

The Anfield faithful will no doubt want to see a repeat of the 7-0 slaughter that occurred in March this year.

The Reds’ onslaught to start early

In front of their partisan Anfield crowd, Liverpool are near unstoppable.

Klopp’s attacking style of football will be difficult for a stitched-up and low-on-confidence Man Utd defence to contend with.

The Reds have scored 21 goals in their last seven league games at home and have taken the lead four times going into the break.

Surprisingly, United have never been on the wrong end at half-time when on the road.

However, given that their defenders are piling up in the infirmary, repelling Mohamed Salah and company will be a task too much.

Ten Hag is without long-term absentees Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia, while Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are unlikely to feature after picking up injuries in midweek.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Betting Tip 1: Liverpool to win the first half @ 1.70 with Supabets

Desperate United to clear their lines

With a makeshift backline, it will require United to take minimal chances with playing out the back.

As a result, they could concede loads of flag kicks, in line with their season average of giving away 7.57 corners on the road to their opponents.

Liverpool press high and won’t give Onana and his mates time on the ball. The Reds have won an average of 7.57 corners at Anfield this term.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Betting Tip 2: Over 10 corners @ 1.83 with Supabets

A front line that lacks edge

The fact that Scott McTominay is the top-scorer for United in the league speaks volumes.

Their attack only scored four goals this term while the Scotsman has five to his name. Club captain Bruno Fernandez will miss out through suspension for collecting five cautions in the league.

Liverpool’s defence is solid with Virgil Van Dijk partnering Ibrahima Konate at the back.

To add steel to the back, Klopp may start Joe Gomez on the right and insert Trent Alexander-Arnold into the centre of midfield.

The Reds have kept four clean sheets at home in the league this season and look set to add to that number this Sunday.