Liverpool vs Manchester United Predictions: An Emphatic Home Win

Our betting expert brings you their Liverpool vs Manchester United predictions with the teams set to go head-to-head in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Liverpool vs Manchester United

Liverpool -1 handicap with odds of 1.65 on 10bet , equating to a 61% chance of the home side winning by two or more.

, equating to a 61% chance of the home side winning by two or more. Diogo Jota to score with odds of 1.93 on 10bet , indicating a 52% chance of the forward scoring.

, indicating a 52% chance of the forward scoring. Under 0.5 goals for Manchester United with odds of 2.10 on 10bet, representing a 48% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Liverpool should record an emphatic 4-0 win over Manchester United.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Liverpool are looking to continue their marvellous run by inflicting more misery on Manchester United this weekend.

Doubt surrounded Liverpool before this season when Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp. That is no longer the case considering how well the Reds have performed under their new boss.

The likes of Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have rediscovered their best form in a Liverpool shirt so the team are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League. Arsenal are their closest competitor but the Reds have a healthy lead over Mikel Arteta’s side.

There was another new managerial appointment at one of England’s great football clubs. Ruben Amorim had the unenviable task of taking over this struggling Manchester United squad mid-season.

It’s safe to say that things have not gone to plan thus far. United lost 2-0 at home to Newcastle in their last match and continues to sink to new depths.

Erik Ten Hag steered the club to their worst-ever Premier League finish last season but kept his job. That decision has come back to bite United, who are now in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle under Ruben Amorim.

Probable Lineups for Liverpool vs Manchester United

The probable lineup for Liverpool in the "system of play."

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, MacAllister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

The probable lineup for Manchester United in the "system of play."

Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, Mazraoui; Fernandes, Diallo, Hojlund

Liverpool to Win With Ease

The home side come into this one full of confidence so the first of our Liverpool vs Manchester United predictions is for the home side to win by two goals or more.

Arne Slot’s men hammered West Ham 5-0 in their last match. The Dutchman has built on the foundations left by Jurgen Klopp to make Liverpool the best team in Europe. Their lethal forward line is supported by a controlled midfield setup and an exceptional defence that has coped well in the absence of Ibrahima Konate. It looks set to be one-way traffic when they host United.

Ruben Amorim admitted that his team could be battling against relegation in the second half of the season. The new boss has been unable to improve the team's fortunes. Any hope of a turnaround is tarnished by the fact that United lost the reverse fixture 3-0 earlier this season.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Bet 1: Liverpool -1 Handicap with odds of 1.65 on 10bet

Jota Has the Scoring Touch

Mohamed Salah has been the standout player for Liverpool this season. He is the Premier League’s top scorer but he also has the most assists. Diogo Jota stands to benefit from the Egyptian's creativity.

The striker has returned from injury and is building some momentum. He came off the bench and scored in the win over West Ham and could be in line to start here. Jota will want to get his name on the scoresheet and nail down a place in this team.

The Portuguese attacker’s long-term data is also superb. He is averaging 0.67 non-penalty goals per 90 minutes played over the past year. This means he ranks in the 93rd percentile compared with all forwards across Europe’s top five leagues.

Jota’s return to the team spells even more danger for a Manchester United defence that is struggling to pick up opposition attackers in the penalty area.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Bet 2: Diogo Jota Anytime Scorer with odds of 1.93 on 10bet

United Attack to Falter Once Again

The last of our Liverpool vs Manchester United predictions is for the home side to keep a clean sheet.

The Reds’ frantic approach under Klopp meant the opposition had chances on the counter but they look more solid under Slot. Liverpool have the best defensive record in the Premier League, conceding just 0.94 goals on average. This decreases to 0.67 at Anfield.

Manchester United certainly aren’t firing on all cylinders. They failed to create anything of significance in the 2-0 defeat at home to Newcastle. They haven’t scored in any of their last three matches so the outlook is bleak against the league’s best defensive.

Liverpool vs Manchester United is always one to look out for when the Premier League fixtures are announced but there is a huge gulf in class between the teams at this moment in time. This is a great opportunity for them to earn an emphatic win over their rivals.