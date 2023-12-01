Liverpool vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips: The Reds to keep in touch with league leaders

Our betting expert offers insights into Liverpool vs Fulham with predictions and betting tips that include an enticing 19/10 on the corner count.

+

Anfield has proven to be a fortress for Liverpool this season. Of the six home games played, they’ve taken maximum points, sweeping aside their opponents with relative ease. The last time out, Jurgen Klopp’s men put in a gritty performance against the champions and came away with a handy point.

Even though Fulham bagged three points against Wolves on Monday night, they have struggled to find any form of rhythm this campaign, failing to register an away win to date.

In 2021, the Cottagers surprised Liverpool with a 1-0 victory at Anfield, but a repeat of that achievement this time round seems unlikely.

Liverpool vs Fulham Betting Tips

Liverpool to win the first half @ 6/10 with Betway

Both teams to score @ 8/10 with Betway

Corner range between 9-11 @ 19/10 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Liverpool’s grip on home matches

With a 100% record at home, Liverpool have been immense. They immediately suffocate their opponents and have led in four of their six league games at Anfield this season.

Additionally, the Reds have scored 12 goals in the first half with seven of these coming after the 31st minute, indicating their intensity to push for the opener before the break.

Fulham have conceded five during the same time and have had their opponents lead at half-time in 46% of all league games this term. Teams that play against the Cottagers have found the net in seven of their 13 matches and Liverpool have the keys to easily unlock their defence early.

Liverpool vs Fulham Betting Tip 1: Liverpool to win the first half @ 6/10 with Betway

Injuries could present Fulham with attacking opportunities

The red half of Merseyside came out of that hard-fought encounter with Manchester City with a couple of casualties. The front line will miss Diogo Jota, but the Reds have a capable replacement in Cody Gakpo.

Fulham will no doubt focus on the absence of Alisson Becker, who’s been consistent between the sticks for Klopp over the years. Alisson has kept four clean sheets this term and his replacement Caoimhin Kelleher will be under pressure to deliver the same level of performance.

The West Londoners will have opportunities to score, especially with a record of netting six of their 13 goals away from home this season.

Liverpool vs Fulham Tip 2: Both teams to score at 8/10 with Betway

Attacking play will lead to a high corner count

Expect the home team to attack Fulham from the first whistle with the visitors needing to be at their best defensively to keep Liverpool out. It could result in clearances, leading to corners.

Liverpool average 8.33 corners at home, far greater than their overall average this season of 6.62, while Fulham usually win 3.43 corners when on the road.