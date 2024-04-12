Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips: Liverpool to keep tabs on Premier League leaders

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for Liverpool’s Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace.

+

After a midweek outing in the Europa League, Liverpool can turn their attention to the Premier League title race.

The Reds salvaged a 2-2 draw last weekend at Manchester United but dropped down to second on the table, albeit on an inferior goal difference to leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Liverpool’s highest scoring half - second half @ 2.03 with Betway

Match result & both teams to score - Liverpool & Yes @ 2.37 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Jean-Philippe Mateta @ 4.50 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Jurgen Klopp is still aiming for a treble before he waves goodbye to the Anfield faithful, so Sunday’s clash at home against Crystal Palace should be business as usual.

The visitors started moderately under new boss Oliver Glasner but enter this fixture on the back of two defeats.

The Eagles are also flirting dangerously with relegation. They’re five points away from the drop and can sink lower if results don’t go their way in their remaining fixtures.

Leaving it late

Liverpool fans have become accustomed to their team elevating their collective heart rates by leaving it late to win Premier League games.

43 of their league goals have come at Anfield this term with 27 of them arriving in the second half (63%).

Typically, they never allow their opponents to rest and tend to strike when tired legs are setting in.

Glasner will be concerned that Palace conceded 30 league goals on the road this season and a staggering 13 arrived beyond the 76th minute alone (43%).

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Betting Tip 1: Liverpool’s highest scoring half - second half @ 2.03 with Betway

Complete domination

The hosts are unbeaten in the last 33 games at Anfield across all competitions. Their record against Palace is excellent, last losing in 2017 to the London-based outfit.

Klopp’s men have beaten the visitors in 11 of the last 13 head-to-heads (D2). Interestingly, both draws occurred last season.

While Liverpool should bag three points here, they’ve been defensively poor. Their last eight league games have seen the opposition score at least once.

However, what they lack in defensive sharpness, they make up for upfront where the Reds have scored at least once in their last eight.

Additionally, they’re averaging 2.69 goals per game at Anfield, so this one could be a goal fest.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Betting Tip 2: Match result & both teams to score - Liverpool & Yes @ 2.37 with Betway

On form and on the scoresheet

Just as he was last week, Jean-Philippe Mateta will be the danger man for the visitors. He ended a four-year drought of Palace failing to score against the champions at home.

The Frenchman netted the opener against Manchester City just as he did in his two previous scoring appearances.

Mateta has now scored four in six and is likely to be on the scoresheet at Anfield.