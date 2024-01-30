Liverpool vs Chelsea Predictions: Liverpool’s Anfield record to remain intact

We share predictions and betting tips for Liverpool’s Wednesday night date with Chelsea, including 3.45 odds for a surprising anytime goalscorer.

Sports pages have been dominated by the news that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will call time on his spell at Anfield at the end of this season.

His announcement seemingly came out of nowhere but it has galvanised the Reds and their fanbase to give the German one last hurrah.

After booking a place in the FA Cup fifth round, the Merseysiders must now turn their attention to protecting their position at the summit of the Premier League.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Double chance - Liverpool/ Draw @ 1.19 with Betway

Both teams to score @ 1.56 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Cole Palmer @ 3.45 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

They have Manchester City breathing down their necks and welcome an improving Chelsea to Anfield on Wednesday night.

Chelsea’s last victory against Liverpool came in 2021, so leaving Merseyside with a positive result won’t be easy.

However, the Blues are on a run of three league wins, putting Mauricio Pochettino in line to be the first manager since Thomas Tuchel to win four successive Premier League matches for Chelsea.

A history of draws

The last seven meetings between Liverpool and Chelsea have ended in a stalemate across all competitions.

It’s the longest run of consecutive draws between two top-flight clubs in English football.

Chelsea aren’t great travellers though and have lost 50% of their away dates this season. Three of their last four games on the road have resulted in a loss.

However, the history between these two suggests that Wednesday night’s fixture could be closer than anticipated.

The hosts have only lost once to the visitors in 11 league games and seeing as they’re on the perch of the Premier League, they won’t stumble at this hurdle.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Liverpool/ Draw @ 1.19 with Betway

Breaching the best defence in the league

Liverpool boast the best backline in the division, conceding just 18 goals in 21 games. At home, they ship in an average of 0.80 goals per game.

However, Chelsea can break them down since they’ve netted 17 goals away from home, averaging 1.70 goals per game.

The Blues’ attackers have been better recently, scoring nine times in their last five league games.

Liverpool are prolific at home with 26 goals all season, an average of 2.60 goals per game.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 1.56 with Betway

In-form Palmer one to watch

Since his first league goal on October 7th 2023, only a certain Mohamed Salah (11) has scored more goals than Cole Palmer.

The Chelsea forward has been enjoying his time in west London scoring nine times since then.

Four of his Premier League strikes have come in winning causes, with no other player netting as many winning goals as Palmer.

The Englishman is also on penalty duty should the need arise, making him a candidate to lead the charge for the Blues on Wednesday night.