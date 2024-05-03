Lille vs Lyon Predictions and Betting Tips: Fight for Europe still very much alive for both sides

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Lyon’s trip to Lille, including 5.60 odds on the winning margin.

Lille’s Champions League berth for next season isn’t quite yet sealed. Les Dogues are currently fourth, only good enough to get into the qualifiers.

Lille vs Lyon Betting Tips

First goal and result - Lille/Lille @ 2.11 with Betway

Double chance & both teams to score - Lille/Draw & No @ 2.95 with Betway

Winning margin - Lille to win by two goals @ 5.60 with Betway

After getting knocked out of the Conference League in the quarter-finals, their league finish is the only route to continental football.

They’re only a point behind Brest in third for that automatic qualification spot. Lille must also be wary of the chasing pack who are within touching distance.

Their European ambitions increase the stakes for the visit of Lyon to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Monday night.

Lyon are four places behind Lille and are also in with a chance to get into Europe next season.

Only two points separate them from Lens in sixth for a place in the Conference League, victory will go a long way to get them challenging for that spot.

Taking control first

Lilie’s attack at home has been fantastic, scoring almost two goals per game (1.93). Paulo Fonseca’s men tend to strike first against the opposition at their home base.

Of their 15 league matches in front of their fans, Lille opened the scoring on 12 occasions (80%).

Lyon’s defence has been poor this term with only Lorient (61) conceding more goals this season (51).

They’ve allowed the opponents the first goal in nine of their 15 away dates this term (60%).

Difficult to break at home

Lille have only lost once at home in Ligue 1 this term and suffered one defeat in their last eight league games anywhere.

Lyon have a similar record, losing two of their last eight but their away form hasn’t been up to par. Les Gones have lost as many as they’ve won on their travels in the league (7).

The hosts won the reverse fixture in November last year but were dumped out of the French Cup by Lyon this year, so they will have a degree of revenge in mind.

At their headquarters, Lille are almost impenetrable. They’ve secured clean sheets in 60% of their home fixtures. Only Nice (25) conceded fewer goals than Lille this season (27).

Lille have prevented Lyon from scoring in three of their last Ligue 1 head-to-heads.

A popular winning margin

The reverse fixture ended with Lille scoring two unanswered goals for a 2-0 victory.

That scoreline is the host’s joint-top most occurring result at home in Ligue 1. They’ve beaten their opponents 2-0 on three occasions, equating to 20% of their results.

Coming up against one of the poorer defences in the division means Jonathan David and company could strike more than once on Monday night.

Lille have won 15 games in the league this season, six of those have come by a two-goal margin.

Pierre Sage’s men suffered seven away defeats, two have been by a two-goal deficit.