Leicester vs Chelsea Predictions: A happy return for Enzo Maresca

Our football predictions expert reveals his predictions for Leicester vs Chelsea ahead of their Premier League match on Saturday.

+

Leicester vs Chelsea Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Leicester vs Chelsea

Cole Palmer Anytime Goalscorer with odds of @ 2.00 on 10bet , equating to a 50% chance of the Chelsea youngster to find the back of the net.

, equating to a 50% chance of the Chelsea youngster to find the back of the net. Chelsea win and Over 1.5 Goals with odds of @ 1.66 on 10bet , indicating a 60% chance of the visitors winning and at least two goals being scored.

, indicating a 60% chance of the visitors winning and at least two goals being scored. Both teams to score - Yes and Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @1.85 on 10bet, representing a 54% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net and at least three goals to be scored in the match.

Chelsea should be expected to beat Leicester by a 3-1 scoreline.



Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As the Premier League weekend kicks off after the international break, all eyes will be on the King Power Stadium where Leicester City host Chelsea.

Riding high under Enzo Maresca, the Blues aim to strengthen their position in the top three, while the Foxes, a team still finding their feet in the top flight after promotion, want to pull off an upset.

Recent form heavily favours the visitors.

The Londoners have enjoyed trips to Leicester, winning four of their last seven league visits and gathering all three points on their last two occasions. Steve Cooper’s men haven't tasted victory against Chelsea since a notable 2-0 win back in January 2021 and will be eager to change that narrative.

Probable Lineups for Leicester vs Chelsea

The probable lineup for Leicester in the "system of play."

Hermansen; Justin, Faes, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Soumare, Ndidi, Winks; Mavididi, Khannous, Vardy.

The probable lineup for Chelsea in the "system of play."

Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson.

No post-break hungover this time

Leicester's record against top four opponents paints a challenging picture. They have gone 13 games without a win when facing such teams, shipping 35 goals in the process. This defensive frailty is something Chelsea will aim to exploit, particularly with their attacking unit in fine form.

Chelsea have become familiar with stuttering post-international breaks and have only won one of their last seven games immediately after such breaks. However, their recent form at the King Power and quality shown so far under Maresca offers hope for the visitors.

Young English starlet Cole Palmer has recovered from his muscular injury. His partnership with Noni Madueke has been particularly productive, with 17 chances created. Also, his record against newly promoted sides is impressive, having contributed ten goals in just five outings.

His influence is expected to be key in Chelsea's attacking play and, for the first of our Leicester vs Chelsea predictions, backing him to score or assist presents good value.

Leicester vs Chelsea Bet 1: Cole Palmer Anytime Goalscorer @ 2.00 with 10bet.

Early kick-off favours The Blues

As Saturday’s midday kickoff approaches, both sides bring contrasting records in early starts. Chelsea have won their last three Premier League games scheduled for the 12:30 slot, whereas Leicester frequently falter, with only three victories in 19 such fixtures (D6 L10).

Yet, they have started to change this narrative with good performances post-international break, such as drawing against Crystal Palace and edging past Southampton this season.

Midfield dynamo Wilfred Ndidi is Leicester’s best hope as he has shown a strong form this season. With 33 touches in the opposition box and a tally of four assists—the highest of any Foxes player—his presence is indispensable.

Ndidi's ability to break up opposing play and instigate attacks will be vital for Leicester at the weekend.

Leicester vs Chelsea Bet 2: Chelsea win and Over 1.5 Goals @ 1.66 with 10bet.

Could Vardy break the curse?

Maresca’s return to familiar territory—the King Power, where he secured promotion to the Premier League last season—adds an intriguing twist to the story.

The visitors will be confident, having gone unbeaten in their last three matches. They have lost just once in their last six, and that was against Newcastle in the League Cup.

Chelsea’s forward line, further boosted by Jadon Sancho’s return to full fitness, poses a serious threat for Leicester defence. The Foxes have struggled at the back, conceding 21 times—the third-highest in the league.

The reliable Jamie Vardy stands at the heart of Leicester’s attack but has not scored against Chelsea in his last nine games.

The hosts are facing an injury crisis, with seven players, including Abdul Fatawu, and Jordan Ayew missing. Facundo Buonanotte is suspended which adds to the challenge.

Leicester hope to break through a Chelsea back-line which has only kept two clean sheets and overperformed in terms of xGA (expected goals against) by 2.2, the fifth-worst record in the league.

Given the attacking strengths and defensive vulnerabilities of both teams, backing both sides to find the net seems to be a sensible option in our Leicester vs Chelsea predictions piece.