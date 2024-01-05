Lecce vs Cagliari Predictions and Betting Tips: Lecce to add to Cagliari’s woes

We share predictions and betting tips for Cagliari’s trip to Lecce on Saturday night, including 4.95 odds for the halftime/full-time result.

+

Lecce suffered back-to-back losses on the road to ending 2023 at Atalanta and Inter Milan.

The Giallorossi will be eager to put in a winning performance in front of the Stadio Via del Mare faithful.

Roberto D'Aversa’s side are six points clear of the relegation zone in 13th place on the Serie A table.

Lecce vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Both teams to score - Yes @ 1.89 with Supabets

Lecce to win by one goal @ 3.55 with Supabets

Halftime/ Full-time result - Draw/ Lecce @ 4.95 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and are subject to change.

A win on Saturday moves them up two places and takes them further away from the drop zone.

Cagliari are unfortunately right in the relegation battle this season as they are 18th going into their trip to Lecce.

Claudio Ranieri’s troops have struggled this term winning just three of their 18 fixtures.

Prone to conceding

Both teams have battled to keep teams away from their goal this season.

Lecce and Cagliari collectively have shipped in more goals than they’ve scored (35 GF, 55 GA), indicating the presence of defensive weaknesses that can be exploited in both boxes.

Lecce failed to score in their previous two Serie A fixtures but have had both teams score in seven consecutive games before that. 60% of Cagliari’s last five fixtures have resulted in both teams finding the back of the net.

Their respective defensive struggles suggest that there could be goals on both ends.

Lecce vs Cagliari Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score - Yes @ 1.89 with Supabets

A common occurrence

D'Aversa will be disappointed that his team failed to register enough victories at home this term. Still, they’ve shown incredible resilience when playing on their home patch by rescuing a point on three occasions.

Of the four matches the Giallorossi won at home, three of them have been by a single goal.

The main man behind these performances is Lameck Banda, who’s been immense for Lecce this term.

Unfortunately, the Zambian is suspended and has been called up for national team duty at the African Cup of Nations, which leaves the hosts lacking in attacking options.

Lecce vs Cagliari Betting Tip 2: Lecce to win by one goal @ 3.55 with Supabets

Late show from Lecce

Typically, the home team have been scoring their goals during the second period. No less than 15 of their 19 Serie A goals this term have come in the second stanza.

The previous two meetings between Lecce and Cagliari ended in draws, which may be the case for the first half on Saturday.

The visitors conceded 31 goals in total in the league this season with 19 of them being in the second half.

The Rossoblu have also let the lead slip on seven occasions, allowing their opponents to rescue at least a draw.