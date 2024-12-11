Leadership changes at Mamelodi Sundowns and what it means

It was bound to happen at some point considering the unsatisfactory results that Mamelodi Sundowns were producing.

Now, they have an entirely new technical team, including a new head coach, Miguel Cardoso. Surprisingly, the appointment hasn’t changed the odds of the champions retaining their league title this term as they’re still 1.50 odds on to win their eighth PSL crown in a row.

Manqoba Mngqithi’s performance. Cardoso’s history. Who stays and who goes.

Mngqithi’s current season

Manqoba Mngqithi was brought into the Mamelodi Sundowns fold as the head coach after last season’s departure of Rhulani Mokoena.

He brought a hefty technical team that comprised Steve Komphela, Romain Folz, Kennedy Mweene, and Wendell Robinson.

However, results haven’t gone their way this term as they lost both legs in the MTN 8 semi-finals to Stellenbosch and were dumped out of the tournament.

To add insult to injury, Magesi FC beat them in the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup final, a result that upset Masandawana fans, which started the grumblings about the coach.

However, his overall performance as the club’s head coach wasn’t disastrous. This season, he won nine of the 14 games Sundowns have been involved in.

That translates to a win percentage of 64%, averaging 2.07 points per game and 1.86 goals per game.

The decision from the Sundowns hierarchy comes at a time when they are topping the Betway Premiership log, so it would have surprised Mngqithi.

The new broom

When Sundowns made the announcement at Chloorkop on Tuesday afternoon, there were already murmurings regarding who the new coach would be.

Miguel Cardoso was spotted in the country and there were rumours he’d met with the PSL champions since he was out of a job since October.

Before that, the Portuguese coach was in charge of Esperance Tunisia where he guided them to the Tunisian league title last season and the CAF Champions League final.

In fact, his side saw off Mamelodi Sundowns in last season’s semi-final. He was only in charge for seven games this term, only losing once but was let go by the Tunisian side.

Cardoso brings a wealth of experience as he’s coached in Spain, Portugal, France, Greece and Ukraine where he bagged the league and cup.

He coached teams like Porto, Braga, Deportivo La Coruna, Celta Vigo, AEK Athens, Nantes and Shakhtar Donetsk, indicating that Sundowns have a gem of a coach going forward.

Who stays and who goes

Unfortunately, with this decision, there will be a few coaches out of a job including Romain Folz who only joined Sundowns quite recently.

Wendell Robinson along with Mngqithi will be heading out the door but it remains to be seen if another PSL club comes calling.

Steve Komphela and Kennedy Mweene were retained by the club and will form part of Cardoso’s new technical team.

Of course, the new coach will bring his own technical assistance in the form of Fabio Fernandes, Pedro Azevedo and João Araújo.

Their challenge is to keep Sundowns competitive, especially in the CAF Champions League where they’re still winless after two games.

They will be placed straight into the fire since the Tshwane outfit hosts Raja Casablanca this weekend.

Knowing the Sundowns faithful, they will want nothing less than the league title delivered come the end of the season. For now, they’re still favourites to do so.

