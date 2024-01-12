Las Palmas vs Villarreal Predictions and Betting Tips: The home team to edge ahead in the clash of the yellows

We share predictions for this weekend’s La Liga encounter between Las Palmas and Villarreal, including 5.60 odds on a halftime/ full-time result.

It should be dubbed the battle of the averages as Las Palmas and Villarreal have been nothing more in La Liga this season.

Los Amarillos go into Saturday afternoon’s match at the Estadio de Gran Canaria in slightly better shape.

The Canary Islands outfit are 10th in La Liga standings, three places ahead of their visitors and six points better off.

Las Palmas vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Half-time clean sheet - Las Palmas @ 1.59 with Supabets

Both teams to score @ 1.72 with Supabets

Halftime/ Full-time result - Draw/ Las Palmas @ 5.60 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Even though they suffered a horrible loss in the Copa Del Rey last Sunday, the home team should see off the Yellow Submarine.

The travelling team lost three of their last five league fixtures, leaving them with 19 points from as many games this season.

Manager Marcelino will be desperate for a positive result after his team were pegged back in their cup match over the weekend at third-tier Unionista, before the match was suspended due to poor lighting.

Safe at the back

When they’re in front of their home faithful at the Estadio de Gran Canaria, Las Palmas generally perform well.

They’ve only conceded seven times in their nine home league fixtures at an average of 0.78 goals per game.

García Pimienta has coached his team to be the second-best defence in the division, conceding a total of 17 goals, behind only Real Madrid.

At the stroke of halftime, the hosts have never been on the losing end but have been all-square in 53% of their fixtures.

They also boast a record of keeping clean sheets after 45 minutes in all nine of their La Liga encounters at home.

Las Palmas vs Villarreal Betting Tip 1: Half-time clean sheet - Las Palmas @ 1.59 with Supabets

Goals from either end

Las Palmas have been more clinical at home than away, finding the back of the net 10 times to average 1.11 goals per game.

They haven’t been lighting the league up offensively, obtaining the third-worst attack in the division, but have a goal in them, especially with club top-scorer Kirian Rodríguez netting two of his three this term, at home.

The Yellow Submarine scored in 89% of their fixtures on the road and have been in games this season where the average number of goals was over three.

Marcelino’s troops have had both teams score in 78% of their league matches, while the hosts were involved in 56% of games with goals on either side.

Las Palmas vs Villarreal Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 1.72 with Supabets

Home advantage

Of the nine matches between these two, both teams have won three apiece and there were three draws. Los Amarillos also beat Villarreal 2-1 in their previous meeting.

Even though they’re on a run of three losses on the bounce, Las Palmas can strike late in the game to bag the three points.

Throughout this season, Pimienta’s side have scored five of their nine second-half goals after the 75th minute, indicating there could be a late surge from the hosts.