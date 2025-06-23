LAFC vs Flamengo Predictions: Value on backing against red-hot Mengão

Get three LAFC vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips from our football expert for their final Club World Cup group game on 25/06 at 03:00 am.

Flamengo, already group winners, are expected to rotate their squad, while LAFC aims to salvage pride.

Best bets for LAFC vs Flamengo

LAFC or Draw (Double Chance) at odds of 2.05

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.90

Denis Bouanga Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 3.20

LAFC will finish their Club World Cup campaign with a credible 1-1 draw against Flamengo.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

LAFC and Flamengo face off in their third and final Group D game of the 2025 Club World Cup on Wednesday morning. Flamengo have won their opening two fixtures, having landed a surprise victory over Chelsea, followed by an expected win over ES Tunis.

Consequently, Filipe Luis’ side are likely to make changes to their starting XI to face LAFC. With Flamengo already established as Group D winners, there is nothing to play for. Therefore, they have the luxury of resting key men for the knockout stage.

LAFC have failed to score in their opening two Group D games. The MLS side were outplayed by Tunisian champions ES Tunis, further demonstrating that American teams still struggle to compete with elite-level clubs.

Nevertheless, they will want to go out of the competition with a bang. They are set to be at full strength against a Flamengo side that are solely focused on their last 16 knockout game.

Probable lineups for LAFC vs Flamengo

LAFC expected lineup: Lloris; Long, Palencia, Hollingshead, Segura, Igor, Delgado, Tillman, Martinez, Giroud, Bouanga

Flamengo expected lineup: Rossi; Danilo, Pereira, Wesley, Sandro, Pulgar, Allan, Matheus, Everton, Araujo, Pedro

Betting against a much-changed Flamengo

With Flamengo already guaranteed to top Group D, Filipe Luis doesn’t need to risk his crucial first-teamers against LAFC. Therefore, squad players like Everton, Alex Sandro, and Pedro will have a chance to stake a claim for a place in the last 16 game, which is likely to be against Benfica.

LAFC are merely playing for pride but will want to finish the competition with a point on the board. From a purely motivational perspective, this double chance bet is arguably the value pick of our trio of LAFC vs Flamengo predictions.

LAFC vs Flamengo Bet 1: LAFC or Draw (Double Chance) at odds of 2.05 with Betway

Low-scoring match expected

As with many dead rubber games in major competitions, it can be difficult for such fixtures to have genuine intensity and tempo. That’s why it’s wise to back the Under 2.5 goals market for this contest.

The betting markets suggest that there is a 52.63% chance that this match will see less than three goals. However, given LAFC’s goal-shy strikeforce and Flamengo’s mean defence, a goal fest may be unlikely.

LAFC vs Flamengo Bet 2: Under 2.5 Goals at odds of 1.90 with Betway

Bouanga to find the net

LAFC’s experienced French forward, Denis Bouanga, is their most likely candidate to score in this game. The 30-year-old has scored eight goals in 15 MLS games so far this season. Moreover, he has scored 20 goals in the 2023 and 2024 MLS campaigns.

Bouanga rarely goes more than two games without scoring a goal in LAFC colours. His current probability of 31.25% to score against Flamengo is slightly undervalued.