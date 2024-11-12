Lack of attacking options for Bafana makes betting on a stalemate worthwhile

The final two games for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying will be played during this international break.

Uganda and South Africa are almost home and need a point and two points, respectively, to book their tickets to Morocco next year.

1. Broos’ dilemma in attack

2. The available players

3. Uganda’s home record

Notable absentees

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos recently named a 23-man squad for the last two AFCON qualifiers, which start this Friday.

South Africa are currently second in the standings, two points behind Friday’s opponents and realistically require two more points to secure passage to the tournament.

However, there were some notable absentees in his squad, especially in the front line. Percy Tau and Lyle Foster were omitted from the list, raising a few eyebrows in the country.

Burnley’s Foster is out through an injury so his absence is acceptable as is Mamelodi Sundowns’ Themba Zwane, who will be sorely missed at the Bafana Bafana camp.

Percy Tau, who was once the Golden Boy of South African football hasn’t made the cut, not the first time Hugo Broos has made this decision.

The Al Ahly forward was poor in the AFCON tournament earlier this year, the last time he pulled on a Bafana Bafana jersey but his quality is still there.

In 33 appearances for his club, Tau netted nine times, seven of those goals coming in the Egyptian Premier League.

Broos has called up Orlando Pirates frontman Evidence Makgopa who’s scored six in 13 appearances for the Bucs this term.

However, he hasn’t been great for the national team, scoring only four goals in 17 appearances.



Makgopa hasn’t featured for Bafana Bafana since the AFCON tournament in January and it remains to be seen if he is a good enough replacement for Tau.

Young guns

Despite Percy Tau not making the cut, Broos has been brave in selecting younger attacking players who are plying their trade in the PSL.

Oswin Appollis, Iqraam Rayners and Orlando Pirates duo of Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi will likely be central to Broos’ plan to break down Uganda.

All of them have barely 10 caps each for the national team but are hungry to make an impact, especially considering their collective form in the PSL.

Mofokeng and Maswanganyi in particular, have been shining lights for Orlando Pirates, resulting in them maintaining a 100% record in the Betway Premiership.

However, playing in the hostile environment of Kampala would be something relatively new to this group of players who will have to deal with the pressure from the home crowd.

Getting past a defiant Uganda

Uganda have been incredible in this edition of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations. They’ve only dropped two points in a draw with South Africa in early September.

The Cranes were leading that match 2-1 and went into their shells when Bafana struck back to grab a point from their home leg.

The hosts weren’t great against South Sudan across both legs but still walked away with maximum points from the fixtures.

They will be without arguably their best centre-back Elio Capradossi, which could leave them thin at the back.

Considering Bafana’s fairly new attack with a lack of experience, there’s a major possibility these teams could cancel each other out.

