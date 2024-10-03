La Liga Predictions, Statistics & Betting Tips - MatchDay 9

Real Madrid failed to take advantage of Barcelona’s slip-up last weekend.

While Villarreal continued to catch the eye in third place after yet another impressive performance. We’ve asked our betting expert to pick out five tips for this weekend’s games in La Liga.

Our Predictions for La Liga - MatchDay 9

(04/10/2024) - Leganes vs Valencia: Draw @2.88 on Betway , indicating a 35% chance for both teams to pinch a point.

(05/10/2024) - Espanyol vs Mallorca: Mallorca to win @2.50 on Betway , indicating a 40% chance for the visitors to clinch victory.

(28/09/2024) - Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Barcelona to win @1.25 on Betway , indicating a 80% chance of the champions winning at home.

(06/10/2024) - Alaves vs Barcelona: Barcelona to win @1.60 on Betway , indicating a 63% chance for the league leaders to get back on track.

(06/10/2024) - Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Atletico Madrid to win @2.30 on Betway , indicating a 44% chance of Diego Simeone’s side claiming the three points.

Further frustration for visitors: Leganes vs Valencia

Date: 04/10/2024

Kick-off: 20:00

Both teams to pick up a point @2.88 Betway correct as of 02/10/24

Leganes are going to have to fight for every single point this season if they are to stay in La Liga. However, consecutive draws against Getafe and Rayo Vallecano are steps in the right direction after two previous defeats.

At Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes have suffered two defeats already, but both were narrow losses against teams stronger than what Valencia have shown.

The visitors failed to land a glove on Real Sociedad last weekend and were punished for it. An xG of 0.41 is unacceptable if they are to win games. Both languishing at the bottom, these two sides lack a real attacking threat to win the match.

Back to back wins on the cards: Espanyol vs Mallorca

Date: 05/10/2024

Kick-off: 13:00

Mallorca to win yet again @2.50 Betway correct as of 02/10/24

Mallorca’s impressive run of form continued last weekend, beating Valladolid 2-1 on the road. That was their third consecutive win in La Liga, and they’ve also won three of their four on the road.

Mallorca once again dominated the xG (1.82) and looked defensively strong throughout - only a thunderbolt from Ivan Sanchez late on prevented their clean sheet.

Espanyol head into this on the back of three defeats on the spin, and although the losses were against superior sides, five shots on target in those games are worrying statistics.

Champions to shine once more: Real Madrid vs Villarreal

Date: 05/10/2024

Kick-off: 20:00

Real Madrid to extend their lead at the top @1.25 Betway correct as of 02/10/24

Real Madrid were held by Atletico Madrid in the final minutes last weekend, but hope to bounce back immediately, having previously won their last four La Liga matches.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have done so in style as well, scoring at least two goals across those four victories. Kylian Mbappe will sit this one out, but Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and the return of Jude Bellingham should prove too strong.

Villarreal have started strong themselves. However, their 5-1 defeat to Barcelona was alarming, and Real Madrid are capable of inflicting a similar result if they score early.

League challengers to return to winning ways: Alaves vs Barcelona

Date: 06/10/2024

Kick-off: 15:15

The visitors to back up their midweek victory @1.60 Betway correct as of 02/10/24

Barcelona’s 4-2 shock defeat to Osasuna saw them fail to close the gap with Real Madrid, but a solid 5-0 win against Young Boys midweek in the Champions League restored order.

Having won their opening seven La Liga matches, Hansi Flick’s side have (almost) looked unstoppable this season, and now face an Alaves side that have lost their last two matches - conceding five goals in the process.

Barcelona have beaten Alaves in four of their last five head-to-head matches, and lightning doesn’t strike twice. The visitors can record a comfortable victory on the road.

Bank on Simeone’s men in Basque: Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid

Date: 06/10/2024

Kick-off: 20:00

Atletico to claim three key points @2.30 Betway correct as of 02/10/24

Real Sociedad coasted to victory last weekend against Valencia, but it’s safe to say the visitors failed to turn up once more. The hosts hadn’t won any of their previous five, failing to score in four of those. The 3-0 win was needed, but it might not be replicated against Atletico Madrid.

Simeone’s side head into this encounter unbeaten in their last five in all competitions, winning three of those - also comfortably beating Valencia. In fact, their unbeaten record stands at 14, who haven’t lost to Sociedad in their last six meetings.

Atletico Madrid have the edge and the market has missed that due to the hosts 3-0 win last weekend.

Conclusion

Leganes can frustrate a poor Valencia side at home. Mallorca’s fantastic start can continue on the road against Espanyol. Real Madrid can put Villarreal in their place at the Bernabeu, while Barcelona can return to winning ways against Alaves. Atletico Madrid will also look to claim all three points against Real Sociedad. Please gamble responsibly when betting on this weekend’s La Liga matches.