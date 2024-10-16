Matchday 10 in La Liga gives Barcelona a huge opportunity to extend their gap over Real Madrid, with a home game against out-of-sorts Sevilla.

Meanwhile, Real have a tricky trip to home specialists, Celta Vigo. This week’s five La Liga predictions are underpinned by the latest form, data and expert knowledge to help you find value bets.

Our predictions for La Liga Matchday 10

(19th October 2024) CA Osasuna to beat Real Betis @ 2.70 with Betway, representing a 37.04% chance of Osasuna beating Betis. (20th October 2024) Mallorca to draw with Rayo Vallecano @ 3.00 with Betway, representing a 33.33% chance of this contest ending all square. (20th October 2024) Barcelona to beat Sevilla @ 1.28 with Betway, representing a 78.13% chance of Barca overcoming Sevilla. (18th October 2024) Alaves to beat Real Valladolid @ 1.72 with Betway, representing a 58.14% chance of Alaves defeating Valladolid. (19th October 2024) Celta Vigo to draw with Real Madrid @ 4.00 with Betway, representing a 25% chance of Celta earning a share of the spoils against Real.

Hosts to continue fine home form: CA Osasuna vs Real Betis

Date: 19/10/2024

Kick-off: 4.15 pm

Home specialists CA Osasuna to keep up their fine form with a win over Betis @2.70 with Betway. (Correct as of 14/10/24)

CA Osasuna couldn’t have asked for a better start to their home form in the 2024/25 La Liga campaign. With four wins and a draw, they’re averaging 2.60 points per game at home, but only 0.50 points per game on the road.

All of this suggests they’ll be targeting the game with Real Betis as a great opportunity for three more points, especially when you consider Betis have averaged 0.50 points per game on their travels this season. Betis have managed to score just one goal away from home in 4 games too, which doesn’t bode well for them.

Vallecano to show grit away: Real Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano

Date: 20/10/2024

Kick-off: 2 pm

Mallorca and Vallecano to tough out a stalemate @3.00 with Betway. (Correct as of 14/10/24)

This game has all the makings of a potential draw. Vallecano have drawn four of their nine La Liga games so far this term, while both of Mallorca’s drawn La Liga fixtures have come on home soil. Mallorca are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Rayo Vallecano and have also been the first to score in four of those five fixtures.

Vallecano have logged two goalless draws on the road already this season, frustrating both Girona and Getafe, and we believe there’s every chance they can thwart a Mallorca side that’s been more prolific on their travels than at the Campo de futbol de Son Moix.

Straightforward home win for Barca: FC Barcelona vs Sevilla

Date: 20/10/2024

Kick-off: 9 pm

Barcelona to retain their place at the La Liga summit by defeating Sevilla @ 1.28 with Betway. (Correct as of 14/10/24)

La Liga leaders, Barcelona, will be full of confidence in welcoming Sevilla to the Nou Camp on Sunday. Barca have a 100% home record so far this season, while Sevilla have averaged just 0.75 points per game away from home.

Barcelona have won their last five La Liga meetings with Sevilla, and Sevilla have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight clashes with the Catalan giants. In fact, the last time Sevilla won at the Nou Camp in the league was in December 2002.

Alaves to put Valladolid to the sword: Deportivo Alaves vs Real Valladolid

Date: 18/10/2024

Kick-off: 9 pm

Alaves to defeat poor travellers Real Valladolid @1.72 with Betway. (Correct as of 14/10/24)

Alaves have averaged 1.75 points per game at home against a Real Valladolid side that’s not picked up a single point in four away games this season. Two of their away trips have been to Real Madrid and Barcelona, but Valladolid were still soundly beaten at Celta Vigo and an out-of-sorts Sevilla in September.

Alaves have lost their last three La Liga fixtures, so they will be eyeing this fixture as a chance to get back to winning ways. Alaves have won their last three matches against Valladolid, keeping a clean sheet in all three games. They’ve also been the first team to score in nine of their last ten meetings.

Real held by plucky Celta: Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid

Date: 19/10/2024

Kick-off: 9 pm

Our tip: Celta Vigo can battle to a draw with Real @4.00 with Betway. (Correct as of 14/10/24)

Real Madrid are chasing down Barcelona, with their arch rivals making an impressive start to the 2024/25 La Liga season. Real have won five out of five at the Bernabeu, but have just one win in four away games, with the other three matches drawn.

Celta have lost just one of their five home fixtures so far this season, winning three and drawing one. All of this suggests Vigo are a match for most La Liga teams at home this term. Celta have the fourth-best attack in the league, but they also have the fourth-worst defence, which should lead to an exciting match. Both Mallorca and Las Palmas managed 1-1 draws at home to Real in August. Mallorca are just one point above Celta Vigo, while Las Palmas are currently rock bottom.

Conclusion

We expect Osasuna to put Real Betis to the sword in front of their own fans in this La Liga predictions piece. Mallorca and Vallecano will play out a stalemate, as will Celta Vigo and Real Madrid. Meanwhile, table-toppers Barcelona should have no issues brushing Sevilla aside at the Nou Camp. Finally, Real Valladolid’s dreadful away record will see them come unstuck away to Deportivo Alaves.

Remember to bet on La Liga responsibly by sticking to your staking and loss limits to keep your football betting fun.