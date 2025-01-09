3 Best Outright Bets for La Liga at the Halfway Stage

Atletico Madrid have the advantage at this stage, but remain behind Real Madrid and Barcelona in the outright betting for the title.

We’ve got a thrilling three-way contest for the title, as well as an intriguing relegation battle at the halfway point of the La Liga season.

La Liga Outright Market Odds Atletico Madrid To Win La Liga 4.00 Athletic Bilbao To Finish In The Top Four 1.50 Getafe To Be Relegated 3.00

Diego Simeone Hunting for a Third League Title

Atletico Madrid are the form team in Spain. They've triumphed in their last 13 games across all competitions and have the opportunity to capitalize on their rivals' involvement in the Spanish Super Cup this weekend. Diego Simeone’s side have a game in hand compared to the other title contenders, and a win would propel them into the clear lead.

Diego Simeone brought in lots of quality in the summer. Julian Alvarez, Alexander Sorloth, Conor Gallagher and Robin Le Normand have significantly improved the spine of the team. The fighting spirit of a Simeone team is still present; Atleti have scored more late goals than any other team in La Liga. The additional attacking quality has made them even more deadly.

During their 13-match winning run, Atletico have scored an average of 2.62 goals per game and conceded just 0.62. The 2-1 win at the Camp Nou in their last league outing highlighted their credentials as title contenders. With Barcelona in turmoil and Real Madrid struggling to get the best out of their star-studded squad, could this be the year where Los Colchoneros regain the league title?

Athletic Bilbao Set For a Top Four Finish

Athletic Bilbao currently occupy the 4th place in La Liga, and they have the quality to stay there from now until the end of the season. Ernesto Valverde’s side are currently six points clear of both Villarreal and Mallorca. The former have a game in hand, but face a difficult trip to Sociedad this weekend.

Bilbao haven’t lost a competitive match since the 6th of October. Since then, they have played 15 matches, winning 10. Over that period, they conceded an average of just 0.53 goals per game and scored 1.6. The Basque team now have the fourth-best defensive record in the division, and the underlying data shows that is no fluke. They also boast the fifth-best xGA (expected goals against) in the league.

Valverde’s team are in Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup this week, so they won’t get the chance to put points on the board in the league. However, they have themselves in a commanding position to secure a place in the Champions League.

A Resurgent Valencia Would Spell Danger For Getafe

The battle against the drop is an enthralling one in La Liga. Valencia are the standout name in the bottom three. The club won the title and competed in Champions League finals just over a decade ago, however, their place in the top flight is under threat.

With 12 points on the board, the arrival of Carlos Corberan brings a glimmer of hope. Los Che were minutes away from beating Real Madrid in his first game in charge, but two late goals led to a 2-1 defeat. However, the inspired display will give them confidence in their fight for survival.

With Valencia set for an upturn in results, we are backing Getafe to go down. The club were promoted from the Segunda Division in the 2016/17 season and have been in the top flight ever since. However, a lack of goals is a huge problem.

They are the lowest-scoring team in La Liga, averaging just 0.61 goals per game. Jose Bordalas’ side have a good defensive record, however, there have been worrying signs of late. They have kept just two clean sheets in their last 10 league outings, with both coming against the two teams who are heavily favored for relegation.

Geta Azulones are currently the fourth favourites to go down, and they are the value pick if you fancy a Valencia revival under Corberan.